FORMER DELOITTE GLOBAL CEO BARRY SALZBERG JOINS EMBARK'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DALLAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business advisory firm Embark continues to command the industry spotlight by welcoming Barry Salzberg, former Deloitte Global Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Bailey, Managing Director at CoVenture, to its Board of Directors. Salzberg's addition, in particular, carries significant weight given his history as one of the top leaders in the global consulting industry.

"Barry is a legend in the industry and a truly visionary leader. He brings a wealth of Big 4 experience, and an extraordinary track record of success at the highest levels of professional services," said Clancy Fossum, Embark Chief Executive Officer. "Both he and Dan are incredibly accomplished and will complement an already stellar Board with their insight and expertise to help advance our vision, steer our strategic goals, and foster our unique cultural DNA."

Salzberg joins as an independent member of the Board after leading Deloitte for twelve years as Managing Partner of the firm's U.S. operations, U.S. CEO, and, ultimately, Global CEO. He earned a reputation as an industry thought leader and was the primary force for cultural change at Deloitte.

"Embark is the company to watch in the consulting industry," said Salzberg. "Its hypergrowth is a direct result of a culture that attracts the best people from the best firms, resulting in the best work. That's why their customer loyalty is off the charts." To Salzberg's point, Embark's Net Promoter Scores (NPS) typically double, sometimes triple the competition.

Bailey joins the Board on the heels of Embark's new strategic partnership with CoVenture, a premiere New York-based investment firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management.

"I couldn't be more pleased with this opportunity to join the Board at Embark. The firm has emerged as an innovator in the $300 billion global consulting industry," said Bailey. "At CoVenture, we are excited to partner with Embark during this exciting period of remarkable growth."

Fossum is equally bullish on Embark's future. "We didn't have to make the CoVenture deal, start our Board, or add these new Members," he said. "We chose to do them because they will all help shift our growth into an even higher gear."

Salzberg and Bailey join an all-star Board that includes:

Independent Board Members

Kim O'Connor is a CPA and former Boston Office Managing Partner for Grant Thornton , a global public accounting and advisory firm.

is a CPA and former Boston Office Managing Partner for , a global public accounting and advisory firm. Whitney Johnson is the CEO of Disruption Advisors. Whitney is renowned for her expertise in the growth and development of employees and ensuring value across companies.

is the CEO of Disruption Advisors. Whitney is renowned for her expertise in the growth and development of employees and ensuring value across companies. Matt Sharrers is executive chairman of SBI, a leading go-to-market growth advisory firm for innovative companies. Matt brings a deep expertise in advising growth-stage companies.

Executive Board Members

Paul Allen is the Founder of Embark and Executive Chairman of the Board.

is the Founder of Embark and Executive Chairman of the Board. Clancy Fossum is the CEO of Embark and serves as an executive member of the Board.

About Embark

Embark is a new kind of business advisory firm, one intent on disrupting the professional services industry with a unique, innovative business model and mindset for the advisory space. Founded in 2010, the Dallas-headquartered firm now services 14 offices across the U.S., helping clients optimize finance, accounting, and technology with specialists from a spectrum of practice areas and industries. The firm has built an unprecedented company culture for elite consultants to transform the way businesses utilize people, processes, and technology. For more information, visit www.embarkwithus.com .

