Consulting Firm Pariveda Solutions Opens Toronto Office

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda Solutions, a leading management, and technology consulting firm, announces the opening of their Canadian office in Toronto, ON.

Building a robust presence in Toronto has been a strategic imperative to Pariveda. Toronto has the fastest growing tech talent pool out of all major North American tech hubs, new and challenging projects, and the ability for Pariveda to be a solutions provider to these Canadian enterprises.

"A great world city in its own right, Toronto will be a wonderful opportunity for Pariveda to solve clients' pressing business challenges and impact the local Toronto community," said Bruce Ballengee, Pariveda CEO and Founder.

With an office based in the heart of downtown Toronto, Pariveda is looking to connect with the rapidly growing technology and innovation sector and provide valuable solutions to the city's thriving international brands and local community while developing a diverse talent pool of individuals towards their highest potential.

Pariveda Vice President – Emerging Markets, Dbrav Dunkley leads operations in Toronto. "Delivering strategic change with leaders of innovation will positively impact the community," said Dbrav Dunkley. "I'm looking forward to partnering with new and existing clients here in Toronto."

In recent years, Toronto's tech industry has seen rapid expansion. This flourishing and diverse tech talent pool, along with Toronto's world-class universities and research centers, make the city an optimal destination for international companies and made the city an excellent choice for Pariveda.

"Toronto Global was pleased to assist Pariveda in the process of selecting the Toronto Region for its new office," said Toronto Global CEO, Toby Lennox. "We are thrilled that Pariveda will call Toronto home, create jobs for our talented workforce, and contribute to our reputation as a technology hub and a global centre for innovation."

About Pariveda Solutions

Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is an employee-owned, strategic services and information technology consulting company that grows and deploys talented people to solve the strategic and technical challenges of its clients. The company serves clients in Toronto, Canada and ten U.S. city locations including:

Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C.

Pariveda Solutions and The Business of IT are trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA.

