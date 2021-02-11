Consulting Solutions Acquires TEK Connexion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, today announced the acquisition of TEK Connexion, a technology services and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with this acquisition, Consulting Solutions was recapitalized to better position the Company for continued growth and future acquisitions.

The addition of TEK Connexion's services portfolio, clients and IT consultant talent base represents a new phase in Consulting Solutions' growth strategy, strengthening the firm's position as a leading provider of workforce solutions and consulting services in North America.

"We are excited to welcome TEK Connexion employees, clients, and consultants to the Consulting Solutions family of companies. In addition to Consulting Solutions' organic growth initiatives, this transaction adds a roster of FORTUNE 500 logos to the client base, as well as a world-class team of technology consultants and practitioners," noted Corry Doyle, Managing Director of White Wolf. "The combined organization strengthens Consulting Solutions' position as one of the top 40 technology workforce and consulting services providers in North America."

"Adding TEK Connexion to the Consulting Solutions family of companies was an easy decision due to the synergies between the two companies," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "TEK Connexion and its founders built an organization that is relationship driven and client centric with an unwavering commitment to its internal teams and consultants. All of these traits are part of Consulting Solutions' core values, and we will continue to grow this new, larger organization on these shared principles."

"This is an exciting opportunity, and we are pleased TEK Connexion is now part of Consulting Solutions," said Frank Kozar, Co-Founder of TEK Connexion. "Following an extensive review process, we chose to sell TEK Connexion to Consulting Solutions because of the significant opportunity the partnership will offer to our clients, consultants and internal staff. I'm proud of the TEK Connexion team and the organization we've built together, and I look forward to the additional value we now can provide in terms of technology expertise and consulting services."

About Consulting Solutions

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include: Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models - from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs - enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the INC 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies, the SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was recognized as a National Winner for America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

About TEK Connexion

TEK Connexion was founded in 2008 to provide staffing services exclusively to clients in information technology, and it quickly built a reputation as the premier provider of international technical talent. Since then, the company has become known as a leading provider of high-quality candidates and experienced teams that deliver expertise in complex technologies, hard-to-find skills, a high degree of professionalism, and an ability to deliver results. TEK Connexion's clients span multiple industries, including financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, and transportation.

About White Wolf

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf seeks both mezzanine and private equity investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $100 million in revenues and up to $10 million in EBITDA. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense. For further information, please visit: www.whitewolfcapital.com.

