Consulting Solutions Companies Win ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder and sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. Consulting Solutions received a Net Promoter® Score of 80.9% from clients and 65.8% from candidates, significantly higher than the industry's averages of 28% and 18% respectfully in 2020.

"All of our divisions have worked diligently over the last year and it is exciting to be recognized for this accomplishment," said Consulting Solutions CEO, Michael Werblun. "2020 presented many challenges, but our teams stayed focused on being a trusted partner to our clients and consultants. We value these relationships and remain committed to helping our business partners drive success across their organizations."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else."

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include: Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models - from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs - enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the INC 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies, the SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was recognized as a National Winner for America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.



