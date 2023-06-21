Consulting Solutions Listed as One of Largest US Staffing Firms for Fifth Consecutive Year

Report from Staffing Industry Analysts highlights 251 companies

with US staffing revenue of $100 million or more in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, has again been named on the Largest Staffing Firms in the US research report by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. This year's report highlights 251 companies that generated at least $100 million in US staffing revenue in 2022.

"We are extremely proud to have earned our place among the largest US staffing firms by revenue for a fifth consecutive year," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "Our goal is to provide our clients with high-caliber IT workforce and consulting services from an experienced, reliable source. Our passion for excellence drives us to continuously invest in our organization and consultants, and to reinforce our commitment to delivering superior results."

"With 251 companies in this year's report of staffing firms over $100 million in US revenue, this market share analysis provides by far the largest and most comprehensive listing that we have ever produced highlighting the diverse landscape of US staffing. While the industry overall is quite fragmented, with more than 20,000 staffing firms in the US, the companies listed account for over three quarters of US staffing market revenue," said SIA President Barry Asin. "Additionally, this report highlights the growth of the industry, as the number of firms over $100 million has grown from just 98 in 2010 to 225 in 2021 and now to more than 250 last year."

Collectively, the companies in the 2023 report generated $168.8 billion in US staffing revenue in 2022, or 77.2 percent of the market.

Consulting Solutions' inclusion in the Largest Staffing Firms in the US: 2023 Update follows the company also recently being named among the Spring 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).



Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

