Consulting Solutions Named On Financial Times 2023 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that it has been recognized by Financial Times in its fourth edition of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023. The prestigious ranking lists the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenue between 2018 and 2021.

The complete list with rankings of companies receiving the Financial Times recognition can be found here.

Consulting Solutions had staffing revenue of $162,502,421 in 2021 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31 percent from 2018 to 2021.

"Being named to the Financial Times 2023 list reflects our continued momentum despite turbulent conditions," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "Our growth validates that there remains a high demand for exceptional IT consulting services and skills to propel companies forward. We're proud of this honor and the work we do to help our clients overcome key challenges and optimize their businesses."

The 2023 list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies was produced by Financial Times in partnership with data company Statista. Data was collected from official sources such as publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

