Consulting Solutions Ranked as One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, one of North America's fastest growing technology and workforce solutions companies, announced today that it has been ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States in its 2020 annual report. Ranked by revenue, the report covers firms that generated at least $100 million in US staffing revenue in 2019. This is SIA's 25th annual report on the largest US staffing firms and features 175 companies, marking an increase over the 157 firms included last year.

Staffing Industry Analysts 2020 Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

"We are honored to be included in the Staffing Industry Analysts list again this year," said Michael Werblun, CEO for Consulting Solutions. "Our internal staff and team members across the Consulting Solutions family of companies have worked diligently to build great partnerships with our clients and consultants, and it is outstanding to be recognized for our efforts in delivering technology solutions that address key challenges and optimize their business."

"The 175 companies in this year's report represent 63.5% of the market and with a combined revenue of $97 billion indicate an industry well-positioned to weather the impact of the pandemic," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "As the US navigates and recovers from the current disruption, many organizations will look to utilize temporary and interim workers to meet shifting demand and maintain an active and agile workforce."

"Prior to this year, the US staffing industry grew steadily from $94 billion to $152 billion as part of the economic expansion from 2010 to 2019, propelled by both cyclical and secular factors," said Timothy Landhuis, Director of Research, North America at SIA. "Similarly, the number of firms with at least $100 million in US staffing revenue increased from 98 to 175 during the same period, highlighting the achievements of a diverse and remarkable set of companies that have succeeded in growing their operations to significant scale."

ABOUT CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. We have the people, processes, and tools to provide organizations with strategic guidance on business-critical initiatives and deliver end-to-end solutions. We meet the highest standard of excellence in technology and value because we are 100% focused on forging long-term relationships with deeply experienced consultants and building high-performance, service-oriented teams that produce results. Consulting Solutions serves clients across a wide array of industries and technology requirements. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include: Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models - from individual technology consultants to more strategic enterprise programs - enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the INC 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

Media Contact:

Paul Sewell

Director of Marketing

Consulting Solutions

[email protected]

Phone: 404-808-6522

