Consumer Action for a Strong Economy Launches New Ad Campaign Ahead of Ways and Means Hearing with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s scheduled appearance before the House Ways and Means Committee today, Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE) announced the launch of a new advertising campaign as part of a sustained, multi-month initiative through its Hospital Facts initiative aimed at holding hospitals accountable for their ongoing failure to provide transparent pricing and adequate care to patients.

The new ad highlights how only one in five hospitals comply with federal transparency laws, reinforcing how the lack of price transparency from hospitals is a key driver of rising healthcare costs for American families. Despite federal requirements mandating accessible pricing information, many hospitals continue to obscure or withhold clear data, limiting patients' ability to make informed decisions about their care and contributing to higher overall costs. The campaign also draws attention to how these practices impact patients' financial stability and trust in the healthcare system.

This new effort represents the latest phase of a coordinated, months-long effort through Hospital Facts to elevate public awareness, educate consumers, and increase pressure on hospitals to comply with transparency laws and to force more responsible pricing practices. The ad launch coincides with a high-profile moment in the healthcare policy debate, as Secretary Kennedy continues his campaign to address healthcare costs and systemic inefficiencies, recently exposing how Americans could go to hospitals less than ten miles apart from each other and receive dramatically different bills.

Consumer Action for a Strong Economy is calling on Congress to build on Secretary Kennedy and the Trump Administration's work to more strongly enforce existing transparency requirements and greater accountability for hospital systems across the country.

Watch the new ad from Hospital Facts here.

SOURCE Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE)