Consumer Alert: CPSC Warns Consumers of Impalement Hazard with Exposed Bicycle Handlebars

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers across the United States bicycle in warm summer weather, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about an impalement hazard from the sharp, exposed ends of metal handlebars. CPSC is aware of at least six impalement deaths and an estimated 2,000 emergency department visits in connection with bicycle handlebars between 2000 and 2019. The most recent death occurred in 2018, and involved a 6-year-old boy. The five other deaths involved two children aged 7, another aged 11, a 41 year-old man and a 50-year-old man. Injuries and deaths can occur when children and adults fall from their bicycles onto handlebars that can get twisted during the fall.

CPSC recommends that consumers regularly inspect their bicycles for this serious hazard. Handlebar ends should be covered by protective plastic or rubber grips that are in good condition. If the bicycle's handlebar ends are exposed, or the plastic grips are showing signs of wear, it is important to get new grips. Grips can be purchased at bicycle shops, other stores and online. Grips can help prevent these horrific injuries and deaths.

Report injuries with this and other consumer products to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

CPSC's Safety Alert on this hazard is located at https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/5223-SafetyAlert-072020-Bicycle_handlebar_0.pdf?A.HDMhmQcnHBgnmOCAL98zla4gXedcI4.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

