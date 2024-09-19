New Product Safety Recalls

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sep 19, 2024, 09:54 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Wee Gallery Recalls Baby Tummy Time Gallery Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Wee-Gallery-Recalls-Baby-Tummy-Time-Gallery-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Phthalates-Ban

CVB Recalls LUCID Platform Beds with Upholstered Square Tufted Headboards Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/CVB-Recalls-LUCID-Platform-Beds-with-Upholstered-Square-Tufted-Headboards-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Caframo Cabinet Heaters Recalled Due to Electrocution Hazard; Manufactured by Caframo Limited
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Caframo-Cabinet-Heaters-Recalled-Due-to-Electrocution-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Caframo-Limited

Children's Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Newmemo
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Jewelry-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Lead-and-Cadmium-Poisoning-Violations-of-the-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban-and-Federal-Hazardous-Substances-Act-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Newmemo

Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Polaris-Recalls-Sportsman-All-Terrain-Vehicles-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Inforce
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Ceither-Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Recalled-Due-to-Serious-Entrapment-and-Asphyxia-Hazards-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Inforce

Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Place & Time Battery-Operated Desk Lamps Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Jo-Ann-Stores-Recalls-Place-Time-Battery-Operated-Desk-Lamps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XD 1500 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) with Winches Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Polaris-Industries-Recalls-Ranger-XD-1500-Recreational-Off-Road-Vehicles-ROVs-with-Winches-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

