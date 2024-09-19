New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Wee Gallery Recalls Baby Tummy Time Gallery Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Wee-Gallery-Recalls-Baby-Tummy-Time-Gallery-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Phthalates-Ban

CVB Recalls LUCID Platform Beds with Upholstered Square Tufted Headboards Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/CVB-Recalls-LUCID-Platform-Beds-with-Upholstered-Square-Tufted-Headboards-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Caframo Cabinet Heaters Recalled Due to Electrocution Hazard; Manufactured by Caframo Limited

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Caframo-Cabinet-Heaters-Recalled-Due-to-Electrocution-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Caframo-Limited

Children's Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Newmemo

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Jewelry-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Lead-and-Cadmium-Poisoning-Violations-of-the-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban-and-Federal-Hazardous-Substances-Act-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Newmemo

Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Polaris-Recalls-Sportsman-All-Terrain-Vehicles-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Inforce

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Ceither-Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Recalled-Due-to-Serious-Entrapment-and-Asphyxia-Hazards-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Inforce

Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Place & Time Battery-Operated Desk Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Jo-Ann-Stores-Recalls-Place-Time-Battery-Operated-Desk-Lamps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XD 1500 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) with Winches Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Polaris-Industries-Recalls-Ranger-XD-1500-Recreational-Off-Road-Vehicles-ROVs-with-Winches-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

