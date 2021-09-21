CONSUMER ALERT: Toyota Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Faulty Highlander Hybrid Fuel Tanks

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP announces its filing of a class action lawsuit against Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. ("Toyota") for its sale of 2020 Highlander Hybrid vehicles (the "Highlanders") with faulty fuel tanks.

Toyota advertises and represents that the Highlander's fuel tank capacity is 17.1 gallons, and based on its 36 mpg rating, the Highlander's range should be 616 miles. However, according to customer complaints and numerous reports filed by drivers with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, the Highlander's fuel tank does not fill to the advertised capacity. Drivers report that the advertised 17.1 gallon tank will only accept 12-13 gallons. As a result, the Highlander's actual mileage range is approximately 430-500 miles, well below the estimated 616 range.

The lawsuit filed on July 2, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California seeks monetary damages for purchasers and injunctive relief to prevent Toyota from selling the defective Highlanders.

The problem in the Highlanders may be the same defect that is in the 2019-2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids. Our firm is also currently representing plaintiffs in a class action focusing on the RAV4 Hybrids. See In Re Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Fuel Tank Litigation, 3:20-cv-00337.

If you purchased a 2020/2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and would like to learn more about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blog/highlander

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Alexandra Green

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Related Links

http://schubertlawfirm.com

