PRIVACY ALERT: East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) Under Investigation for Data Breach of 208,000 Students, Faculty, and Parents

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 208,000 current and former students, faculty and parents of the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), an Arizona-based career and technical education district.

On or about August 13, 2024, EVIT announced that an unauthorized third party gained access to its computer network. That access may have enabled the threat actor to view and obtain the sensitive, private information of EVIT's students, faculty, and parents.

EVIT recently informed students, faculty, and parents that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: class list, student ID numbers, dates of birth, race/ethnicity, grades, course schedules, home phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, parent/guardian names, transcript, IEP/504 plans, Social Security numbers, driver's licenses or state IDs, financial aid information, class ranks, places of birth, TIN, tribal ID numbers, account numbers, routing numbers, health insurance information, account types, disciplinary files, medical information, absence reasons, financial aid account numbers, health/allergy information, diagnoses, patient ID numbers, institution names, health insurance policy numbers or subscriber number or policy numbers, US alien registration numbers, medical record numbers, treatment locations, payment card numbers, mental or physical conditions, treatment types, prescription information, passport numbers, treatment information, usernames with password PINs or login information, patient account numbers, biometric data, mental or physical treatments, diagnosis codes, payment card types, and military ID numbers.

If your private information was stolen in the breach, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to EVIT's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from EVIT or are a student, faculty member, or parent and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/evit.

