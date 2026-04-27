Consumer Cellular Announces Appointment of Kannan Alagappan as Chief Information Officer

Veteran technology leader with experience building and modernizing telecom technology platforms and scaling networks serving hundreds of millions of customers worldwide.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Cellular, a leading provider of wireless service and devices to the 50+ demographic, has named Kannan Alagappan as its new Chief Information Officer, effective April 27th, 2026.

With over three decades of experience in technology and telecommunications, Kannan brings his wealth of experience in building and managing telecommunication platforms to Consumer Cellular.

"Kannan has spent more than 30 years building some of the most innovative telecom platforms in the world—from launching networks that serve hundreds of millions of customers to modernizing technology at major global operators," said Ed Evans Consumer Cellular Chairman and CEO. "We're excited to bring that expertise to Consumer Cellular as we continue investing in the technology that powers great customer experiences and fuels our next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Consumer Cellular, he served as CTO at Circles, where he helped the company successfully build an AI-native full-stack SaaS platform, scaled it to support millions of customers and successfully migrated tens of millions of customers replacing legacy Telco stacks. Kannan also worked at Dish Network as the CTO and led modernization of their technology stack.

"I have been a technologist all my life and love how technology can transform and help the business leapfrog," said Kannan Alagappan, Consumer Cellular Chief Information Officer. "The world is moving fast, and adaptation is key to leverage technology, and I am excited to grow Consumer Cellular's business with technology enablers."

About Consumer Cellular

Founded in 1995, Consumer Cellular is the first wireless provider unapologetically built for Americans 50+. An approved wireless partner of AARP, the company is trusted by more than 4 million subscribers for affordable plans, popular devices and great nationwide coverage, all backed by 100% U.S.-based customer support. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Consumer Cellular has earned multiple industry awards for customer service and network satisfaction.

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SOURCE Consumer Cellular