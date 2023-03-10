Consumer Cloud Services Global Market Report 2023: Rise of the On-Demand Economy to Accelerate the Popularity of On-Demand Streaming Services Supported by the Cloud

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Cloud Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Consumer Cloud Services Market to Reach $1.9 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Consumer Cloud Services estimated at US$260.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cloud Videos, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.5% CAGR and reach US$133.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud Storage segment is readjusted to a revised 40.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.4% CAGR



The Consumer Cloud Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$326.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.1% and 23.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured) -

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Box, Inc.

Carbonite, Inc.

Deezer

Dropbox, Inc.

GameFly, Inc.

Google Inc.

Hulu, LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Napster

Netflix, Inc.

Nextcloud

Pandora Media, Inc.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

SoundCloud Limited

SpiderOak

Spotify Ltd.

SugarSync, Inc.

Tidal

Utomik, Inc.

Valve Corporation

Vudu

YouTube Red

YouTube, LLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Consumer Cloud Computing: The Next Big Thing in Cloud Computing

Recent Market Activity

New Millennials Emerge as the Lucrative Customer Cluster for Cloud Entertainment Services

Cloud Video to Witness Blistering Growth to Emerge as the Single Largest Segment by 2024

Cloud Video Service Providers Battle Hard for Premium Content Rights & Original Productions

Consumer Cloud Storage Emerges Into the Standard Data Storage Technology for the Rapidly Digitalizing Smartphone Friendly Internet Population

Consumer Cloud Storage to Play a Pivotal Role in Handling the Onslaught of Data Generated by Consumer IoT (CIoT)

Developing Countries Emerge as Hotspots for Future Growth

Market Outlook

Consumer Cloud Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of the On-Demand Economy to Accelerate the Popularity of On-Demand Streaming Services Supported by the Cloud

Consumer Cloud Entertainment Comprising Cloud Music, Gaming and Video: The Largest Segment of the Consumer Cloud Services Market

Cloud Music Streaming: An Emerging Area of Opportunity for Consumer Cloud Services

Breaking the Chains of Fixed Devices, Cloud Gaming Emerges into a Lucrative Business Opportunity for Cloud Service Providers

The Dominance of PC Gamers Bodes Well for the Growth of Cloud Gaming

A Peek Into Broad Technology Factors Providing the Foundation for the Growth of Consumer Cloud Services

High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion

Since Consumer Cloud Service Experiences are only as good as the Network, Developments in Internet Architecture Remain Crucial for Future Growth & Proliferation

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Consumer Cloud Services

Favorable Smartphone Usage Patterns for Entertainment Supports Growth of Cloud Music, Gaming & Video Streaming Services

Spiraling Global Sales of Smartphones Amplifies Data Storage Needs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4doe0

SOURCE Research and Markets