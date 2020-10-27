Consumer Concerns About Home Data Security and Privacy Breaches Key Focus at CONNECTIONS™ Conference, Featuring CUJO AI, F-Secure, Firedome, and NETGEAR

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, NETGEAR, Firedome, and F-Secure will share their insights on consumer privacy and security at Parks Associates' upcoming CONNECTIONS™ Community virtual event Privacy and Security: Protecting the Consumer, Wednesday, October 28, 11 a.m. CT. The international research firm will present its latest data on consumer data security and privacy concerns, which finds that nearly 80% of US broadband households are concerned about the possibility of a data security or privacy breach in their home.

CONNECTIONS

The CONNECTIONS™ Community , currently with over 1,000 participants, is an online conference and networking experience focused on the connected home and IoT industries. CONNECTIONS™ Community Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Olibra, Ossiaco, Plume, Tuya, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.

The virtual session on October 28 features visionary speaker Marcio Avillez , SVP of Business Development, CUJO AI, followed by an interactive discussion addressing industry efforts to mitigate potential risks to consumers' personal data, as well as business opportunities emerging in this area.

"Research has shown time and again how many people are concerned about the integrity of their personal data. We are facing a ripe opportunity for network service providers to address this issue and reliably mitigate threats to personal data on a network level. The technology to do this on a massive scale is already there," said Marcio Avillez, SVP of Business Development, CUJO AI.

Featured executive speakers for the interactive panel:

David Henry , Senior Vice President of Connected Home Products and Services, NETGEAR

, Senior Vice President of Connected Home Products and Services, NETGEAR Sharon Mirsky , Co-founder & COO, Firedome

, Co-founder & COO, Firedome Antero Norkio, Vice President, Solution Management - Consumer Security Business Unit, F-Secure

"The nearly 80% of consumers who worry about a privacy breach in their home correlates well with our recent survey where the same consumers are saying that device manufacturers aren't doing enough to protect them," said Antero Norkio, VP of Solution Management for Consumer Security, F-Secure. "Our cloud-native approach to securing home gateways allows us the flexibility to work with best-in-class partners to secure families at home and on-the-move, with an improved quality of consumer experience. And providers like Windstream tell us that the holistic solutions we develop together give their customers peace of mind and control."

The CONNECTIONS™ Community features multiple special networking events leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12, which will bring together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing connected home market.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by six topical virtual sessions hosted in July-October.

CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer virtual demos, spotlighting innovations for the smart home security, energy, and health market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

Contact:

Rosey Ulpino

Parks Associates

972-490-1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates