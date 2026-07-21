Consumer Demand Remains Resilient Despite Record Vehicle Prices, Data-Driven Marketing Precision Gives Dealers a Competitive Advantage Through the Balance of 2026

Dealers that identify market shifts early are positioned to protect margin, improve inventory turn and capitalize on changing consumer behavior

ADA, Mich., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst IQ, an automotive analytics, insights and marketing company helping dealers identify opportunities, make smarter decisions and sell more vehicles through proprietary market intelligence and experienced automotive marketers, today released its Q2 2026 State of the Industry Report.

Drawing on insights from MarketAI®—Catalyst IQ's proprietary intelligence engine that analyzes inventory trends, consumer demand and competitive activity across nearly 20,000 franchise dealerships and 99% of independent dealerships nationwide—the report found Americans continued buying vehicles but fundamentally changed their shopping behavior because of record new vehicle prices. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing affordability, fuel efficiency and value, forcing dealers to rethink marketing strategies that they have leaned on for decades.

"MarketAI® provides actionable data and insights that dealers can activate to accelerate sales," said Andy Lobred, CEO of Catalyst IQ. "In addition to live access to MarketAI intelligence, we provide our clients with an in-house expert who monitors and translates what is happening in their market. This human expertise combined with MarketAI insights provides an unmatched edge. Dealers can identify opportunities earlier, make smarter decisions and sell more vehicles while protecting margin and maximizing every marketing dollar."

Among the report's key findings (Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026):

New vehicle prices reached a record $52,016, up $1,259 quarter-over-quarter and $1,504 year-over-year. Consumer demand remained resilient as turn rates climbed to 38% and days to move fell to 69 days.

Used vehicle demand continued to strengthen as affordability remained a key purchase driver, with average marketed prices rising to $28,712, turn rates increasing to 73% and days to move dropping below 40 days for the first time in nearly three years.

Certified pre-owned vehicles reinforced their position as the bridge between affordability and quality assurance. Average marketed prices increased to $40,459 while inventory grew 3.9% quarter-over-quarter to meet sustained consumer demand.

Consumers increasingly prioritized fuel efficiency and value, driving stronger demand for smaller SUVs, sedans and hybrid vehicles while many full-size trucks and SUVs lost momentum across the market.

VIN-level pricing, merchandising and marketing decisions became increasingly important as broad pricing strategies lost effectiveness across brands, markets and vehicle segments.

This new era of automotive retail where demand is increasingly fragmented by vehicle segment, geography and shifting consumer priorities demonstrates growing value in dealer precision in pricing, inventory and marketing decisions over broad pricing strategies.

"Consumers have clearly adjusted to today's pricing environment," said Rick Wainschel, Vice President of Analytics at Catalyst IQ. "Broad pricing and marketing strategies that dealers leaned on for decades are becoming less effective because every market, brand, model, and even VIN behaves differently. Dealers who remain agile and act quickly on market shifts will be the ones best positioned to protect margin and gain market share."

The complete Q2 2026 State of the Industry Report is available for free download here.

About Catalyst IQ

Catalyst IQ is an automotive marketing technology company that delivers data‑driven intelligence and high‑efficiency advertising solutions for OEMs, regional associations, and dealerships. Launched in January 2026, Catalyst IQ unites the strengths of Adpearance, Fox Dealer, Search Optics, and ZeroSum.

Catalyst IQ supports more than 1,300 dealerships and serves as a certified digital marketing provider for 24 Tier 3 OEM programs, giving the company a deep footprint across the automotive retail ecosystem.

At the center of Catalyst IQ's offerings is MarketAI®, the company's proprietary automotive intelligence software. MarketAI® tracks nearly 20,000 franchise dealers and 99% of independent dealerships nationwide, delivering real-time visibility into market conditions and shopper behavior. This intelligence powers Catalyst IQ's marketing and advertising solutions across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3, helping automotive brands act faster, target smarter, and achieve stronger results at lower cost.

Catalyst IQ is headquartered in Ada, Michigan, with team members located across the United States.

Learn more at CatalystIQ.com.

About Advance Automotive

Created in 2017, Advance Automotive is a portfolio of automotive, technology, marketing, data, and software businesses providing AI-driven marketing solutions in the automotive industry. Advance Automotive includes independently operated agency Catalyst IQ, data and analytics from Cloud Theory and dynamic ad creation solutions from Hoot Interactive. Advance Automotive is part of Advance Local, a key unit of Advance, a privately held company founded in 1922.

Advance's portfolio of exceptional companies includes:

Condé Nast

Advance Local

Stage Entertainment

The IRONMAN Group

ACBJ

Leaders Group

Turnitin

POP

Contact:

Nicole Yelland

GRIT PR

(248) 219-9234

[email protected]

SOURCE Catalyst IQ