After Breaking All-Time Booking Records, the First-of-its-Kind Vacation is Now Open for 2025-26 and Visiting New Destinations in the Caribbean from Miami

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record-breaking response to the new Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International is opening the highly anticipated vacation's next lineup of 7-night adventures from Miami three months ahead of schedule. The cruise line saw the single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in its history when Icon was first revealed in October 2022. Royal Caribbean is answering the unprecedented interest with the early release of Icon's 2025-2026 vacations to top-rated private island Perfect Day at CocoCay and new destinations: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Vacationers can be one of the first to book starting tomorrow, Sept. 13, on Royal Caribbean's website. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members have special access starting today.

B-roll footage of the eight new and reimagined neighborhoods on Royal Caribbean’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, the ultimate family vacation. Consumer demand sparks Royal Caribbean to open new Icon of the Seas vacations early. The ‘25-26 cruises include private island Perfect Day at CocoCay and new Caribbean locales.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8948631-royal-caribbean-international-icon-of-the-seas/

"Since Icon of the Seas was revealed almost a year ago, the response has been unprecedented by every measure," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Families and friends are looking for vacations where everyone can make memories their way without compromise, and that's what we set out to create in its best form with Icon more than five years ago. The excitement has only continued to build, making it clear that we've designed a revolutionary experience that reflects how consumers want to travel today and for years to come."

Every type of family and adventurer already setting their sights on their next summer vacation, spring break or celebration can choose any time of year to get away on the world's best vacation and island hop between Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and eastern and western Caribbean gems:

7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas – Sailing from Miami

Vacationers have their choice of picturesque locales in store from new destinations Puerto Plata , Dominican Republic ; and San Juan, Puerto Rico ; as well as Philipsburg, St. Maarten ; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas . Along with two or three days at sea, every cruise includes a visit to Royal Caribbean's award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, that features Hideaway Beach, a new adults-only beachfront paradise opening January 2024 .







Vacationers have their choice of picturesque locales in store from new destinations and as well as . Along with two or three days at sea, every cruise includes a visit to Royal Caribbean's award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, that features a new adults-only beachfront paradise opening . 7-night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas – Sailing from Miami

Island hopping in the western Caribbean is where adventurers can visit Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico ; and Roatan, Honduras . Every western Caribbean cruise also features Perfect Day at CocoCay, plus two days at sea to enjoy all the world's best family vacation has to offer.

As the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation – from the resort getaway to the beach escape and the theme park adventure – Icon is where everyone can make memories together and on their own terms. Highlights of the game-changing experiences in store include six record-breaking waterslides, seven pools – one for every day of the week – a stay-all-day neighborhood designed for young families, entertainment across air, ice, water and stage; 40-plus ways to dine and drink; and more across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in and of themselves. More details about Icon are available at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 20 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

Related Links

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405217/Royal_Caribbean_Intl_Logo.jpg

