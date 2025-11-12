AN ICON HEADS TO THE LONE STAR STATE: ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES BOLD 2027-28 VACATIONS FROM TEXAS, CALIFORNIA AND THE NORTHEAST

The vacation brand is ramping up on memory-making with adventure-filled lineups, including the world's best family vacation, Icon of the Seas, delivering unforgettable vacations from Galveston

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ship that revolutionized family vacations is set to deliver the biggest adventures yet from Texas. The show-stopping Icon of the Seas will sail from Galveston for the first time starting August 2027, joining Royal Caribbean's new action-packed lineup of unforgettable getaways for the 2027-28 season. The adventures start from Texas, California and the Northeast and visit picturesque destinations across the Caribbean and more. The highly anticipated vacations are now available to book on the Royal Caribbean website for Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members ahead of the official opening on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas. Adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.

From coast to coast, vacationers have a range of 4-to 12-night adventures on nine Royal Caribbean ships to choose from starting April 2027. Families and travelers of all ages can have their ultimate beach day at the vacation brand's signature beach club destinations, including Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas opening December 2025 and Royal Beach Club Cozumel, Mexico, debuting 2026. Adding to the bucket list are all kinds of ways to explore the gems of the Caribbean like Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and Castries, St. Lucia; sail along the pristine coastlines of Mexico at places such as Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta; and venture through scenic towns in Portland, Maine; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Boston, Massachusetts, and more.

2027-28 Texas, California & Northeast Highlights

Bold Vacations from Texas

Icon of the Seas – From Galveston

The record-breaking Icon of the Seas will make its star-studded debut in Galveston in August 2027, after kicking off the season in Miami in April. Taking vacationers on the boldest adventures from Texas, Icon will deliver 6- to 8-night Eastern and Western Caribbean getaways to Royal Caribbean's award-winning destination Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas , along with Roatan , Honduras, and Cozumel , where vacationers can visit Royal Beach Club Cozumel after the ultimate beach day destination opens late 2026. From thrills like Category 6 , the largest waterpark at sea, to unmatched chill across seven pools on board and more than 40 places to dine and drink , families are in for a combination of the best of every vacation with experiences for all ages.



Beginning April 2027, vacationers can enjoy 4- to 8-night adventures to the Caribbean on the newly amplified Liberty of the Seas. Guests can spend the day snorkeling in the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef in Roatan, immerse themselves in ancient history at the Mayan Ruins in Costa Maya , Mexico, and more. Following its 2026 amplification, Liberty will be decked out with new experiences from a completely reimagined pool deck with The Lime & Coconut for tropical cocktails to new casitas with the best ocean views and an all-new Royal Escape Room for family bonding.



Symphony will homeport in Texas for the first time, starting April 2027, to deliver 4- to 8-night Western Caribbean vacations to Nassau, The Bahamas, where vacationers can experience the ultimate beach day at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island; as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay; Cozumel and Costa Maya. On deck, guests can experience the thrills of The Ultimate Abyss, the 10 story-tall dry slide, or choose from more than 30 fan-favorite options to dine and drink including Jamie's Italian,El Loco Fresh or Boleros.

Sun-Soaked Adventures from California

Ovation of the Seas – From Los Angeles

Vacationers can go all out on short 3- and 4-night getaways on the newly amplified Ovation of the Seas to bucket-list destinations like Ensenada, Mexico, and Catalina Island, California . On board, adventurers can celebrate with friends at the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, dance the night away at the brand-new Sound Cellar or play big at the expanded Casino Royale . Adventurers can take in scenic 360-views on the all-glass North Star observation capsule or ride bumper cars at SeaPlex, the largest indoor and outdoor activity center at sea. Dining options range from a quick slice of pizza at Sorrento's to Italian favorites at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen and more.



After returning from Singapore, the Voyager Class favorite will sail from Los Angeles for another year of unforgettable 7-nightvacations to the Mexican Riviera, where vacationers can gaze at Land's End while swimming in the Sea of Cortez in Cabo San Lucas, savor authentic Mexican tacos and tequila in Ensenada, explore the historic towns of Mazatlán, and venture into the foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountain in Puerto Vallarta. The adventures continue on board with the FlowRider surf simulator, a rock-climbing wall and more. Navigator also boasts more than 20 food and drink venues including Chops Grille, Hooked Seafood and El Loco Fresh.

Scenic Getaways from the Northeast

Oasis of the Seas – From Cape Liberty

Starting May 2027, travelers can have the perfect vacation with 7-night getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau , The Bahamas . Oasis offers more than 30 places to dine, drink and party , where guests can sing along to classic tunes at Spotlight Karaoke , dance into the night at Boleros or enjoy Mediterranean cuisine at Coastal Kitchen .



Odyssey of the Seas will take vacationers to sun-drenched Caribbean destinations with 7- to 12-nights vacations. Beginning November 2027, guests can explore Basseterre , St. Kitts & Nevis, on the only active railway in the West Indies; venture to underground caves and lagoons in Bridgetown, Barbados; and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Piton Mountains and botanical gardens in Castries, St. Lucia. On board, guests can watch movies under the stars, vibe out at Music Hall or dine and drink at favorites like El Loco Fresh , Giovanni's Italian Kitchen , Schooner Bar and Wonderland .



Vacationers have in store 4- to 9-night getaways to Bermuda, Canada, New England and the Eastern Caribbean during the 2027 spring and summer seasons. On this Freedom Class favorite, guests can explore the pristine, blue waters of Grand Turk , Turks and Caicos, and Willemstad or embark on outdoor adventures in Halifax ; Portland; and more. On Independence, kids can max out on thrills at Splashaway Bay while guests of all ages put their surfing skills to the test on the FlowRider . Bold flavors include Fish & Ships , Izumi, Chef's Table and Chops Grille.



In the summer, Vision of the Seas will deliver 5- and 9-night vacations to Bimini, The Bahamas and Bermuda. In the fall, guests can explore the adventures of Halifax;Saint John, New Brunswick; and more on 9-night vacations. After a long day of adventuring, vacationers can recharge at Vitality Spa, indulge in mind-blowing Italian flavors at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen or Asian-inspired cuisine at Izumi and end the day with jaw-dropping performances of Broadway Rhythm & Rhyme or an original Royal Caribbean production of Boogie Wonderland.

Vacationers can learn more about the upcoming Caribbean, Mexico and Northeast adventures on the Royal Caribbean website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

