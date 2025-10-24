Consumer Edge Announces Beta Launch of AI-Powered Chat to Transform How Companies Uncover More Insights, Faster

New AI Capability Integrated into CE Dash Platform Enables Clients to Query and Visualize Consumer Edge Data Instantly Using Natural Language

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, the leading provider of global consumer data-driven insights, announced the beta launch of a new artificial-intelligence (AI) tool designed to make querying and analyzing data faster and discovering more insights easier for all users.

This new AI tool is integrated directly into the Consumer Edge Dash platform, enabling clients to explore transaction datasets through natural-language. The capability makes advanced analytics more accessible, allowing users across roles—from investment analysts to corporate strategists—to create insights and visualizations instantly.

"We're continually innovating to make data access more intuitive," said Bill Pecoriello, CEO of Consumer Edge. "Our new AI functionality puts sophisticated analytics directly into our clients' hands. Instead of waiting for custom reports or technical support, users can now ask questions in plain English and get instant answers—visuals, summaries, and data—all within seconds. It's transforming how our clients work, helping them move from raw data to confident decision-making faster than ever."

Built to accelerate data insight generation, this AI functionality lets users instantly query Consumer Edge's rich transaction data to identify merchant-level trends and analyze consumer behavior differences across geographies.

Key features include:

Any Question, Instant Answers: Come with any question using transaction level data and receive results in minutes vs. weeks.

Natural-Language Querying: Ask questions in plain English—no SQL or code required.

Automated Data Exploration: Define custom cohorts, slice by price point, and surface spending trends like top markets and performers on demand.

Custom Visualization: View results as summaries, charts, or raw-data outputs.

Built for Trust: Developed with rigorous testing, embedded guardrails, and proven data integrity standards to ensure every output is consistent, reliable, and transparent.

AI Adoption Made Easy: Designed to accelerate adoption across organizations—removing technical barriers so teams can confidently integrate AI into their daily workflows and decision-making.

Continued Pecoriello, "This functionality enhances productivity and empowers our users to self-serve complex analyses—reducing turnaround time, improving accuracy, and enabling deeper dives into our data."

Currently available in beta for select Dash users, this AI capability will continue to evolve ahead of a full commercial launch in 2026. To learn more about how Consumer Edge data can power your organization's decision-making, contact us.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge ("CE") is a leading data and insights-as-a-service (IaaS) company specializing in the global consumer, B2B, and healthcare economies. Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, CE delivers real-time, transaction-based intelligence enriched by deep industry expertise. Its solutions equip corporate and investment leaders with best-in-class tools for strategic decision-making, offering granular insights and benchmarking across products, brands, sub-industries, and industries. CE's unique capabilities turn complex data into clear, actionable insights that drive smarter, faster decisions.

