Consumer Edge Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Executive Appointments

Seasoned Leaders Kumar Doshi and Mike Weir Join as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue

Officer, Strengthening Consumer Edge's Marketing and Revenue Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge ("CE" or the "Company"), the leading provider of global consumer data-driven insights, today announced the appointments of Kumar Doshi as Chief Marketing Officer and Mike Weir as Chief Revenue Officer. These strategic hires reinforce CE's commitment to expanding its commercial reach and brand presence amid accelerating global demand for data-driven intelligence.

"Kumar and Mike bring complementary strengths that will elevate how we turn our data and technology into meaningful growth," said Bill Pecoriello, CEO of Consumer Edge. "As Consumer Edge continues to expand globally, its leadership in brand development, revenue strategy and go-to-market execution will accelerate innovation and enhance the value we deliver across the consumer data ecosystem."

Doshi is an accomplished marketing executive with over 25 years of experience building and scaling businesses. After earning his MBA from MIT Sloan, he joined Microsoft's pioneering marketing innovation group, BEET, where he collaborated with global brands including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, GE and General Motors to develop breakthrough branded experiences that blended technology and creativity. He later held leadership roles at Rocket Fuel and Lucid, where he guided the company through rapid growth and its acquisition by Cint, becoming New Orleans' first unicorn. Most recently, he served as Interim CMO at Beehive AI, where he helped shape the company's go-to-market strategy for its generative AI platform.

"Marketing is the bridge between insight and impact," commented Doshi. "At Consumer Edge, our opportunity is to connect our unmatched consumer data with the stories, strategies and experiences that help brands and investors grow with confidence. I'm thrilled to help shape the next chapter of growth and innovation alongside such an exceptional team."

Weir is a veteran revenue and go-to-market executive with over 20 years of experience leading high-growth technology companies. Before joining CE, he served as CRO at G2—the world's largest software marketplace—where he oversaw global revenue, customer success and partnerships. Weir has also led marketing and sales teams across both venture-backed startups and Fortune 500 companies and advises emerging companies on aligning commercial engines for sustainable growth. Beyond day-to-day operations, he is passionate about improving how the technology industry quantifies and demonstrates ROI, and regularly speaks and writes about marketing-sales alignment, buyer trust and scalable revenue strategies.

"The depth of Consumer Edge's data gives investors and brands an unprecedented level of visibility into consumer behavior," said Weir. "I look forward to joining the executive team to help scale that impact—unifying sales, customer success and partnerships to strengthen client relationships and drive sustained growth."

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge ("CE") is a leading data and insights-as-a-service (IaaS) company specializing in the global consumer, B2B, and healthcare economies. Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, CE delivers real-time, transaction-based intelligence enriched by deep industry expertise. Its solutions equip corporate and investment leaders with best-in-class tools for strategic decision-making, offering granular insights and benchmarking across products, brands, sub-industries, and industries. CE's unique capabilities turn complex data into clear, actionable insights that drive smarter, faster decisions.

