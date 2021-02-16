Consumer Edge Announces Savvr Acquisition

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge announced today that is has completed its acquisition of Savvr, a trusted web data company with sophisticated technology that has delivered powerful insights to the world's largest institutional investors over the past decade. With the acquisition of Savvr, CE expands upon its extensive suite of multinational consumer-focused alternative data and research products to now include accurate and actionable web data.

Demand for web data has been growing rapidly amongst institutional investors. With Savvr's industry leading latency and data reliability, they have built a reputation among the most data-forward institutional investors in the marketplace. Anchored in customer service and data integrity, and fueled by a constant stream of innovation, Consumer Edge offers powerful data technology solutions and consumer insight platforms for everyone from public and private investors to corporate decision makers and strategists. Savvr's web data is a natural fit for the CE product suite perfectly complementing CE's existing alternative datasets. Users will now be able to seamlessly incorporate web data with their familiar CE consumer data offerings to further enhance their strategic initiatives and investment processes.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Savvr to the CE family," said Bill Pecoriello, Consumer Edge CEO, and Mike Pagano, Consumer Edge CRO. "The combination of their high-quality web offering with the rapid product innovation cycle at CE, will allow us to bring a slew of compelling stand-alone and integrated consumer data products to the marketplace. CE customers will now be able to derive powerful insights from a unique combination of transaction, point-of-sale and web data all within CE's familiar product formats."



"Consumer Edge and Savvr have long shared a dedication of providing best-in-class data and insights to customers," said Tim Elliott and Jonathan Wolfsie, co-founders of Savvr. "By joining Consumer Edge, Savvr's products and platform will reach a significantly wider audience, provide immense value by blending with CE's exclusive complementary datasets, and accelerate the product roadmap for the next decade of advancement in alternative data."

About Consumer Edge:

Consumer Edge was founded over 10 years ago as a consumer-focused, data-driven equity research boutique anchored in customer service. Our leading principal is to evolve with our clients, delivering actionable insights and data sources that enhance our clients' investment process across any landscape. Over the years, we have broadened our coverage, expanded our traditional and alternative data solutions, and continuously incorporate technology into our process in order to deliver leading insights to our clients. Consumer Edge is the one-stop-shop for investors and corporations looking for consumer insights.



About Savvr:

In 2011 Tim Elliott and Jonathan Wolfsie formed Savvr. The goal was to meet the rapidly growing need among the world's largest institutional investors for accurate and actionable web data. Pioneers in delivering this kind of data, Savvr quickly expanded to cover industries such as real estate, lodging, automotive, ecommerce, restaurants, media/entertainment and more. Over the past decade, hundreds of funds have trusted the brand's sophisticated technology to deliver powerful data that supported their investment strategies"

