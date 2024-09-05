Consumer Edge Launches Basketview, the Industry's First Comprehensive SKU-Level Data Product, Providing Insights into Specific Items Purchased by Consumers

Offering Includes Consumer Purchase Insights Across 13 Million SKUs

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge ("CE" or the "Company"), the leading provider of global consumer data-driven insights, announced today the launch of Basketview, the industry's first comprehensive product-level data offering that provides customers with a detailed view into specific items purchased by consumers. Basketview highlights SKU-level details from in-store purchases, email receipts, online account connections and point-of-sale data.

"Since CE's inception over 15 years ago, our priority has been to provide our customers with high-quality, near real-time, actionable data-driven insights to help inform investment and business decisions. Basketview will help our customers to dig deeper – beyond merchant-level insights – to see the specific items being purchased by consumers," said Bill Pecoriello, CEO, Consumer Edge. "Having access to retailer and SKU-level product information will help our customers to gain a more complete picture of a shopper's journey. They will observe product switching, understand the path to customer loyalty and be able determine the effectiveness of pricing and promotional activities."

Basketview is currently available in the Company's Prime row-level format, which covers over 1,250 merchants, 160,000 product manufacturers and nearly 400,000 brands, made up of 13 million SKUs with over 100,000 individual store locations tagged. Consumer demographics will also be included in the dataset.

The initial tagging is heavily focused on consumer product goods and home improvement items, with plans to tag additional SKUs across thousands of brands in the coming weeks. Basketview data includes 100% of connected users' Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart accounts and will also allow wholesale spend by manufacturer to be segmented by specific merchants (e.g., insight into purchases of over 40M SKUs on Amazon or Adidas sales at Adidas stores vs. third-party retailers). Additionally, Basketview is available on Snowflake, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Services.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge (CE) provides data-driven insights focused on the global consumer. Founded in 2009, CE is a data and insights as a service (IaaS) company delivering unparalleled views into global consumer spending behavior coupled with deep industry knowledge and analytical expertise. CE solutions provide key stakeholders across the corporate and investment landscapes with best-in-class tools to enable enhanced strategic decision-making. CE's unique capabilities allow for actionable insights driven by near real-time market intelligence and benchmarking. For more information visit https://www.consumeredge.com/.

