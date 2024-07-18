Consumer Edge Launches CE Scout Index, the Industry's First Offering Capable of Identifying Private Companies Ripe for Investment

New Methodology Analyzes Key Thresholds of Sales Activity and Trends for Companies that Recently Raised Capital

First Quarterly Report Reveals Six Premium Baby Apparel / Gear Companies at Threshold to Attract Private Investment

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge ("CE" or the "Company"), the leading provider of global consumer data-driven insights, launched today the CE Scout Index, the industry's first offering focused on deal sourcing, designed to pinpoint private companies ripe for investment. To create the Index, CE developed proprietary methodology that analyzes the retail sales of companies that recently completed transactions to determine the prime range for other companies poised to raise capital. According to the first quarterly CE Scout Index, baby apparel /gear companies Albee Baby, Caden Lane, Happiest Baby, Primary Clothing, Posh Peanut and UPPAbaby are at this threshold and poised for private investment.

"The Scout Index leverages our proprietary, near-real-time data on over 12,000 merchants to identify promising investment opportunities by providing unparalleled insights into businesses based on consumer purchasing activity or trends. With its innovative methodology, CE has identified a new, actionable way to use alternative data to source deals," said Stacie Rabinowitz, Consumer Edge's Vice President of Client Solutions. "The underlying power of the Scout Index is that we can help private equity and venture capital companies to discover potential investment candidates using transaction data that emphasizes company performance, as compared to softer criteria more typically used by PE / VC firms."

Ms. Rabinowitz continued, "While our data can identify hundreds of companies meeting these criteria, our goal is to highlight a different sector every quarter, identifying industry trends in consumer purchase activity. This quarter, we identified six premium baby brand companies whose robust consumer sales indicate a potential sector tailwind. The rise in popularity of these brands may be attributed, among other factors, to increased spending on baby-related purchases post-pandemic."

The CE Scout Index was developed as a quantitative tool aimed at identifying promising private companies ripe for investment. It tracks selected companies to analyze sales growth, consumer behaviors and their potential to attract growth capital. Underpinning CE's methodology for this report: 1) looking at companies that received funding from Jan. 1, 2023, to May 16, 2024, referencing PitchBook data; 2) analyzing spend data from debit and credit card transactions at recently funded companies in the 364, 182 and 91 days leading up to their investment rounds; and 3) searching for other companies with similar spending levels in debit and credit card transactions.

To learn more about the CE Scout Report and CE Scout Index methodology, please click here.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge ("CE") provides data-driven insights focused on the global consumer. Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, CE is a data and insights as a service (IaaS) company delivering unparalleled views into global consumer spending behavior coupled with deep industry knowledge and analytical expertise. CE solutions provide key stakeholders across the corporate and investment landscapes with best-in-class tools to enable enhanced strategic decision-making. CE's unique capabilities allow for actionable insights driven by near-real-time market intelligence and benchmarking at the brand, sub-industry and industry levels. For more information, visit consumeredge.com.

