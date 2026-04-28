Consumer Edge Launches Cosmos Agent, a Conversational AI Tool Converting Companies' Consumer Spending Questions into Strategic Insights

Cosmos Agent Helps Brands to Uncover Customer, Competitor and Market Insights Faster

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, the leading provider of global consumer data-driven insights, today launched Cosmos Agent, a new conversational AI agent that allows brands to ask questions about their customers, competitors and market dynamics and receive transparent, data-grounded answers in minutes, all within Consumer Edge's existing Dash platform.

Cosmos Agent gives brands a direct path to insights on customer retention, wallet share, cross-shopping behavior, geographic and demographic trends and pricing strategy for competitive benchmarking.

Other key capabilities include:

Conversational analysis: Brands can start with broad questions and go deeper within a single session, refining questions and pressure-testing assumptions without needing to start over.

Brands can start with broad questions and go deeper within a single session, refining questions and pressure-testing assumptions without needing to start over. Transparent responses grounded in data: Every answer shows the query logic and data lineage behind it, so you can see exactly where insights come from and trust the output.

Every answer shows the query logic and data lineage behind it, so you can see exactly where insights come from and trust the output. Self-serve for every team: Ask questions in plain language or use Question Builder. Either way, no SQL required. With transparent reasoning, the agentic framework delivers more than answers. Cosmos Agent is a built-in thought partner and strategic data expert.

Ask questions in plain language or use Question Builder. Either way, no SQL required. With transparent reasoning, the agentic framework delivers more than answers. Cosmos Agent is a built-in thought partner and strategic data expert. Question Builder: A step-by-step guide for less technical users delivers the same verified results as the open-ended chat experience.

A step-by-step guide for less technical users delivers the same verified results as the open-ended chat experience. Test hypotheses in real time: Turn a hunch into verified data points in minutes. Ask Cosmos Agent: "Is this trend category-wide or specific to our brand?" or "Did our competitors also see a sales decline this quarter?" Validate or challenge strategic assumptions with transaction-level evidence before making decisions.

"Cosmos Agent brings a familiar AI chat experience to the Consumer Edge platform, allowing clients to ask questions in plain English and get answers in minutes. What makes it powerful is that every answer is grounded in our proprietary transaction data, giving brands a clear and reliable view of what is happening across their business and the broader market," said Bill Pecoriello, CEO of Consumer Edge. "Ultimately, this allows brands to move faster, test ideas and uncover insights that would have taken more time to find before."

To learn more or schedule a demo, contact us here.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge is a leading data and insights-as-a-service (IaaS) company specializing in the global consumer, B2B, and healthcare economies. Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, Consumer Edge delivers real-time, transaction-based intelligence enriched by deep industry expertise. Its solutions equip corporate and investment leaders with best-in-class tools for faster, more confident strategic decision-making, offering granular insights and performance comparisons across products, brands, sub-industries, and industries. Consumer Edge's unique capabilities turn complex data into clear, actionable insights that help clients eliminate uncertainty, benchmark performance, and make high-impact decisions.

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SOURCE Consumer Edge