Consumer Edge Provides Best-in-Class Consumer Spending Data to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Data Utilized in the Chicago Fed Advance Retail Trade Summary (CARTS), Which Measures Indicators of Consumer Spending

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge ("CE" or the "Company"), the leading provider of global consumer data-driven insights, announced today that the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will be using CE data for the fourth consecutive year. CE provides its proprietary, best-in-class consumer spending data (via the Company's CE Transact Signal US product) for the Chicago Fed Advance Retail Trade Summary ("CARTS"), which provides a summary of multiple indicators of US consumer spending, including payment card transactions, retail foot traffic, gas sales, and consumer sentiment.

"As the leading authority in consumer data-led insights and the first truly global transaction data and insights provider, CE continues to be an integral source for driving national macroeconomic reporting. We are proud to provide our services to the Chicago Fed, one of the key influencers of the U.S. financial markets," added Bill Pecoriello, CEO, Consumer Edge. "CE's mission is to empower global markets with access to unrivaled consumer intelligence that not only provides a deep understanding of the market but also enhances strategic decision-making across industries."

CE Transact Signal US provides a data set comprised of over 100 million debit and credit cards, including over 35 million cards with recent activity (past 12 months) and over 13 million active users. It has information for over 12,000 merchants and over 80 same store sales measurements, with the ability to break out data by online, offline and third-party purchases, as well as by demographics.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge (CE) provides data-driven insights focused on the global consumer. Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, CE is a data and insights as a service (IaaS) company delivering unparalleled views into global consumer spending behavior coupled with deep industry knowledge and analytical expertise. CE solutions provide key stakeholders across the corporate and investment landscapes with best-in-class tools to enable enhanced strategic decision-making. CE's unique capabilities allow for actionable insights driven by near real-time market intelligence and benchmarking at the brand, sub-industry and industry levels. For more information visit consumer-edge.com.

Media Contact

Michaela Fawcett

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Consumer Edge