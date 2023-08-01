Consumer Edge Takes Center Stage: Unveiling a Global Rebrand for Amplified Visibility

News provided by

Consumer Edge

01 Aug, 2023, 08:17 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, the leading provider of global transaction revenue signals, is proud to announce the launch of its newly rebranded corporate website. This significant milestone highlights Consumer Edge's remarkable growth and reinforces its position as a global leader in consumer market intelligence.

Continue Reading

The rebranding effort encapsulates the company's achievements and paves the way for future success. Consumer Edge's unparalleled commitment to innovation and excellence is now visually represented in a design that blends the organization's strong roots with a modern and captivating look and feel.

"This website rebrand marks a pivotal moment in Consumer Edge's journey," said Bill Pecoriello, CEO of Consumer Edge. "We have achieved incredible growth and accomplished major milestones that have positioned us as the go-to resource for global transaction data insights. The new website showcases our successes and provides an enhanced user experience that reflects our commitment to delivering top-notch consumer data solutions and market intelligence."

In addition to the website rebrand, Consumer Edge recently introduced the Consumer Edge Insights Center (CEIC), solidifying its position as the premier knowledge hub for insightful and powerful consumer insight content. The CEIC is home to a team of Consumer Edge experts, boasting decades of industry experience, who are dedicated to leveraging Consumer Edge's vast data resources to inform critical decisions about global consumer market intelligence. Live content from the CEIC can also be found on the Consumer Edge YouTube channel.

By integrating the CEIC into the newly launched website, Consumer Edge aims to create a seamless user experience, allowing visitors to access a wealth of valuable resources and industry expertise. From comprehensive market reports to in-depth analysis, the CEIC is a one-stop destination for businesses seeking unparalleled insights into consumer behavior, market trends, and growth opportunities.

The newly rebranded Consumer Edge corporate website and the Consumer Edge Insights Center (CEIC) are now live and accessible to users worldwide. Visit the website at www.consumer-edge.com to explore the comprehensive suite of resources and unlock the power of global consumer market intelligence.

About Consumer Edge:
Consumer Edge is the leading provider of global transaction revenue signals, enabling businesses to harness the power of consumer market intelligence. With a robust data-driven approach and a team of seasoned experts, Consumer Edge empowers organizations worldwide to make informed decisions, drive growth, and stay ahead in today's competitive marketplace.

LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube

For media inquiries, please contact:
Monica Garrido
Vice President, Head of Marketing
Consumer Edge
[email protected]

SOURCE Consumer Edge

Also from this source

Consumer Edge Announces Appointment of Virginia Gambale to its Board of Directors

Consumer Edge annonce la nomination de Marcus W. Mosen à son conseil d'administration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.