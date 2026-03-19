Consumer Edge Reports Sporting Goods Spending Declines Amid Inflation, Tariffs and Middle-Income Pullback

DICK'S House of Sport, Salomon and PGA TOUR Superstore Outperformed as Experiential Retail and Lifestyle Trends Gained Momentum

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge , the leading provider of global consumer data-driven insights, today released its Sporting Goods Outlook 2026, revealing that the sector's growth slowed in 2025 after several years of elevated outdoor participation and category growth. U.S. transaction data shows sporting goods spending declined by 9 percent year-over-year in the three months ended January 2026, as tariffs, inflation and pressure on middle-income consumers weighed on discretionary purchases.

Even as overall sporting goods spending slowed, experiential retail gained traction, with stores such as DICK'S Sporting Goods' House of Sport attracting shoppers through unique, interactive experiences (i.e., climbing walls, turf fields and other in-store events) that go beyond traditional retail. Outdoor brands also found success by expanding beyond performance gear into everyday apparel and footwear. Brands including Salomon, Rossignol and Evo gained momentum, with their lifestyle positioning resonating especially strongly among consumers in the Northeast and Midwest.

Additional insights include:

Spending diverged among high- and middle-income shoppers – Higher-income shoppers drove much of the category's spend-per-customer growth, benefiting retailers and brands serving premium sports such as skiing and golf, including Backcountry, Evo and PGA TOUR Superstore. At the same time, middle-income shoppers pulled back on discretionary sporting goods purchases.

– Higher-income shoppers drove much of the category's spend-per-customer growth, benefiting retailers and brands serving premium sports such as skiing and golf, including Backcountry, Evo and PGA TOUR Superstore. At the same time, middle-income shoppers pulled back on discretionary sporting goods purchases. Gen Z shoppers are boosting niche sports brands – Consumers aged 18 to 24 recorded the highest spend-per-shopper growth throughout most of 2025, supporting brands tied to specific sports communities such as Epic Sports and Proof Lab.

– Consumers aged 18 to 24 recorded the highest spend-per-shopper growth throughout most of 2025, supporting brands tied to specific sports communities such as Epic Sports and Proof Lab. Tariffs are weighing on hunting and fishing retailers – Steel and aluminum tariffs introduced in 2025 likely contributed to double-digit spending declines for companies including Sportsman's Warehouse, Brownells and Palmetto State Armory.

– Steel and aluminum tariffs introduced in 2025 likely contributed to double-digit spending declines for companies including Sportsman's Warehouse, Brownells and Palmetto State Armory. The Western U.S. saw the steepest declines in sporting goods spending – While regional performance varied widely across the U.S., spending in the West dropped the most dramatically in Q1 2025, creating pressure for retailers such as Big 5 Sporting Goods.

– While regional performance varied widely across the U.S., spending in the West dropped the most dramatically in Q1 2025, creating pressure for retailers such as Big 5 Sporting Goods. Store openings are rapidly reshaping local competition – In Tulsa, Okla., the opening of a new SCHEELS store propelled the retailer from no market presence to category share leader within three months, disrupting competitors including Academy Sports + Outdoors and DICK'S Sporting Goods.

"We're seeing a shift in sporting goods spending," said Michael Gunther, SVP, Research & Market Intelligence, at Consumer Edge. "While overall category spend has slowed, demand hasn't disappeared – it's consolidating around premium experiences, specialized communities and lifestyle-driven brands. Retailers that rely on broad-based discretionary demand are feeling pressure, particularly from middle-income consumers and tariff exposure. Those investing in experiential retail and strong brand identity are most likely to capture growth."

Consumer Edge's full Sporting Goods Outlook 2026 report can be read here.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge is a leading data and insights-as-a-service (IaaS) company specializing in the global consumer, B2B, and healthcare economies. Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, Consumer Edge delivers real-time, transaction-based intelligence enriched by deep industry expertise. Its solutions equip corporate and investment leaders with best-in-class tools for faster, more confident strategic decision-making, offering granular insights and performance comparisons across products, brands, sub-industries, and industries. Consumer Edge's unique capabilities turn complex data into clear, actionable insights that help clients eliminate uncertainty, benchmark performance, and make high-impact decisions.

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SOURCE Consumer Edge