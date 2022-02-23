Consumer Foam Market Global Report 2022: Bedding & Furniture End-use Industry is Estimated to Dominate the Polyurethane Foam Market

Feb 23, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer Foam Market by Foam Type, Resin Type, End-use Industry, & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The consumer foam market is projected to grow from USD 40.2 billion in 2021 to USD 50.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026.
One of the key factors driving the growth of the consumer foam market includes the growing end-use industries in emerging economies. End-use industries such as bedding & furniture and automotive are expected to flourish in emerging economies, including China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the consumer foam market.
Consumer foams are extensively used in the bedding & furniture, consumer electronics and appliances, and automotive industries. Flexible foams are mainly used in the automotive sector for cushioning applications. These foams are considered among the most effective insulation materials available in the market, thereby making them suitable for the electronics industry for use in refrigerators and freezers. The footwear industry is another key consumer of foam for use as shoes midsoles, shoes bottoms and shoe upper materials.
Polyurethane foam is estimated to lead the consumer foam market, by type in terms of value during the forecast period
By type, polyurethane foam is estimated to be the largest segment in the consumer foam market in 2020. It is primarily used as insulating foams and structural foams in consumer electronics and appliances. PU foam is a good choice for insulation and helps reduce CO2 emissions. It is a versatile substance in terms of properties and is, therefore, suitable for use in the automotive industry. The unique combinations of properties of polyurethane foams such as high strength, lightweight, and low-density structure allow them to be used in diverse applications including thermal insulation and as air barrier sealants.
Bedding & furniture end-use industry is estimated to dominate the polyurethane foam market
By end-use industry, bedding & furniture is estimated to dominate the global consumer foam market. pillows and mattresses, bedding applications in hospitals, carpet cushions, boat berths, vehicular seating, aircraft seating, residential & commercial furniture, and office furniture are some of the common applications of consumer foam in the bedding & furniture industry. Flexible foams are preferred for bedding and upholstery applications owing to the high resiliency offered by them, while rigid foams are predominantly used in simulated wood furniture. These factors are driving the demand for consumer foam in the bedding & furniture end-use industry.
Asia Pacific consumer foam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for consumer foam during the forecast period. Growing demand for consumer foam from various industries as well as the rising footprint of the global players dealing in consumer foam is expected to drive the consumer foam market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities in the Consumer Foam Market - Consumer Foam Market to Witness Moderate Growth During the Forecast Period
- Consumer Foam Market Growth, by Foam Type - Polyurethane Foam to be the Largest Segment Between 2021 and 2026
- Asia-Pacific: Consumer Foam Market Share, by End-Use Industry and Country - Bedding & Furniture Segment and China Accounted for the Largest Shares
- Consumer Foam Market: by Major Countries - India to Emerge as a Lucrative Market During the Forecast Period
- Consumer Foam Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries - Market to Witness Higher Growth in Developing Countries
- India to Register the Highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific During the Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Local Car Sales to Drive the Demand for Consumer Foam
- Strong Automobile Production to Drive the Demand for Foam
- High Growth in the Automotive Industry to Drive the Market
Restraints
- Increasing Use of PU Foam in the Bedding & Furniture Sector to Drive the Market
Opportunities
- Growth in the Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Foam
- Automotive Industry to Boost the Market
Challenges
- Moderate Growth Expected in this Mature Market
- Automotive and Consumer Electronics Sectors to Boost Demand
- Presence of Key Automotive Players to Positively Influence the Market
