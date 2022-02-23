Consumer Foam Market Global Report 2022: Bedding & Furniture End-use Industry is Estimated to Dominate the Polyurethane Foam Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer Foam Market by Foam Type, Resin Type, End-use Industry, & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The consumer foam market is projected to grow from USD 40.2 billion in 2021 to USD 50.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the consumer foam market includes the growing end-use industries in emerging economies. End-use industries such as bedding & furniture and automotive are expected to flourish in emerging economies, including China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the consumer foam market.



Consumer foams are extensively used in the bedding & furniture, consumer electronics and appliances, and automotive industries. Flexible foams are mainly used in the automotive sector for cushioning applications. These foams are considered among the most effective insulation materials available in the market, thereby making them suitable for the electronics industry for use in refrigerators and freezers. The footwear industry is another key consumer of foam for use as shoes midsoles, shoes bottoms and shoe upper materials.



Polyurethane foam is estimated to lead the consumer foam market, by type in terms of value during the forecast period



By type, polyurethane foam is estimated to be the largest segment in the consumer foam market in 2020. It is primarily used as insulating foams and structural foams in consumer electronics and appliances. PU foam is a good choice for insulation and helps reduce CO2 emissions. It is a versatile substance in terms of properties and is, therefore, suitable for use in the automotive industry. The unique combinations of properties of polyurethane foams such as high strength, lightweight, and low-density structure allow them to be used in diverse applications including thermal insulation and as air barrier sealants.



Bedding & furniture end-use industry is estimated to dominate the polyurethane foam market



By end-use industry, bedding & furniture is estimated to dominate the global consumer foam market. pillows and mattresses, bedding applications in hospitals, carpet cushions, boat berths, vehicular seating, aircraft seating, residential & commercial furniture, and office furniture are some of the common applications of consumer foam in the bedding & furniture industry. Flexible foams are preferred for bedding and upholstery applications owing to the high resiliency offered by them, while rigid foams are predominantly used in simulated wood furniture. These factors are driving the demand for consumer foam in the bedding & furniture end-use industry.



Asia Pacific consumer foam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for consumer foam during the forecast period. Growing demand for consumer foam from various industries as well as the rising footprint of the global players dealing in consumer foam is expected to drive the consumer foam market in the region.





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in the Consumer Foam Market - Consumer Foam Market to Witness Moderate Growth During the Forecast Period

Consumer Foam Market Growth, by Foam Type - Polyurethane Foam to be the Largest Segment Between 2021 and 2026

Asia-Pacific : Consumer Foam Market Share, by End-Use Industry and Country - Bedding & Furniture Segment and China Accounted for the Largest Shares

: Consumer Foam Market Share, by End-Use Industry and Country - Bedding & Furniture Segment and China Accounted for the Largest Shares Consumer Foam Market: by Major Countries - India to Emerge as a Lucrative Market During the Forecast Period

to Emerge as a Lucrative Market During the Forecast Period Consumer Foam Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries - Market to Witness Higher Growth in Developing Countries

in Developing Countries India to Register the Highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific During the Forecast Period



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Local Car Sales to Drive the Demand for Consumer Foam

Strong Automobile Production to Drive the Demand for Foam

High Growth in the Automotive Industry to Drive the Market

Restraints

Increasing Use of PU Foam in the Bedding & Furniture Sector to Drive the Market

Opportunities

Growth in the Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Foam

Automotive Industry to Boost the Market

Challenges

Moderate Growth Expected in this Mature Market

Automotive and Consumer Electronics Sectors to Boost Demand

Presence of Key Automotive Players to Positively Influence the Market

Companies Mentioned

ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Armacell

BASF SE

Borealis Ag

Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess)

Covestro Ag

Dow Chemical

Eurofoam Group

Foampartner Group

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

JSP Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Loyal Group

Mitsui Chemicals Corp

Recticel Nv/Sa

Rogers Corporation

Sabic

Saint-Gobain

Sealed Air Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Simona America Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Trelleborg Ab

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Zotefoams plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajo6uj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets