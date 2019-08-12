Consumer Health Tech Company Ciitizen and Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Announce Partnership Enabling Early Access for Cholangiocarcinoma Patients to Ciitizen's Private Beta

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciitizen, a consumer health tech company building a platform that helps patients collect, organize, and share their medical records digitally, and the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF), whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by cholangiocarcinoma, have formed a partnership. Ciitizen's platform, currently in private beta, allows patients to gather and control their health records. The records are converted into a digital and actionable health profile shareable with doctors, family members, and researchers. With this partnership, CCF's members will immediately get access to the private beta.

"We are thrilled to work with Ciitizen and facilitate early access to this patient focused platform," said Stacie Lindsey, Founder and President of CCF. "Enabling patients to efficiently store all their medical records in one convenient place and more importantly, giving them complete control aligns with CCF's mission and values. This will enable our patients to better coordinate their care and provide a clinical backbone to our growing patient registry." CCF was founded in 2006 by Lindsey following the loss of her brother to Cholangiocarcinoma, and is the leading Cholangiocarcinoma advocacy group in the world.

"There is nothing more painful to see than a loved one afflicted with cancer," said Anil Sethi, Ciitizen's Founder and CEO, who started the company following the loss of his little sister to metastatic breast cancer. "Ciitizen was founded to help patients and their loved ones control their data—something we believe unlocks better care and access to therapies."

Ciitizen was founded in 2017, with investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Section 32, and Verily, among other top tier investors. The Company announced its Series A funding in January, 2019 and recently launched the Ciitizen platform as a private beta.

"We are excited to work with CCF and support their efforts in finding a cure for cholangiocarcinoma," said Premal Shah, President and Co-Founder of Ciitizen. "As we begin ramping up access to the Ciitizen platform, we are eager to work with organizations that share our mission and give patients and their loved ones early access. In addition to giving patients rightful control of their health records and history, we believe this will also impact patient-driven research tremendously."

"We will always work to change healthcare for the benefit of patients, and we will continue to work with thought leaders and patient advocates in healthcare to do so," said Sethi.

ABOUT CIITIZEN

Ciitizen is a consumer health technology company whose mission is to give patients control of their health records so they can get the support they need whether for second opinions or care coordination, while contributing to research and cures for the future.

ABOUT CHOLANGIOCARCINOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 2006, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation is a global 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by bile duct cancer. As a rare and lethal disease, cholangiocarcinoma lacks attention and sufficient resources. There is a vast, unmet need for education about cholangiocarcinoma across the entire disease spectrum—from bench to bedside. For that reason, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation continues its efforts to raise awareness of all stakeholders in the cholangiocarcinoma community through advocacy, education, collaboration and research.

