Consumer Kitchen Knife Market size is set to grow by USD 1.11 bn from 2024-2028,introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global consumer kitchen knife market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.11 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.94% during the forecast period. The consumer kitchen knife market is driven by the introduction of new ergonomically designed knives, featuring sharp stainless-steel blades and ergonomic handles. Nakiri, paring, utility, and other specialized knives are now designed for easy cleaning and enhanced performance. Renowned chefs and manufacturers offer signature collections, utilizing advanced materials like high-carbon stainless steel and ceramic. These knives cater to both residential and commercial purposes, facilitating tasks such as chopping, skinning, slicing, mincing, and dicing. Homemakers and professionals appreciate the aesthetic appeal and functionality of general-purpose knives, like the chef's knife, cleaver, paring knife, and serrated utility knife. Blade length varies for specific tasks, such as Brunoise, Chiffonade, Julienne, and Macedoine.

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Group, Ginsu,

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hampton Forge,

HexClad Cookware, JAYDEEP INDUSTRIES, Kai

Corp., Kyocera Corp., Lifetime Brands Europe B.V.,

Messermeister Inc., NAKANO KNIVES, Our Place,

Royal Kitchenwares LLP, Groupe SEB, Spyderco Inc.,

The Oneida Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., Victorinox

AG, W.M. BARR Co. Inc., Wilh. Werhahn KG,

Williams Knife Culinary, and WUSTHOF

Segment Overview

This consumer kitchen knife market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Product (Non-electric, Electric) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

The consumer kitchen knife market encompasses a range of non-electric knives, including Nakiri knives, paring knives, and utility knives. Renowned chefs and knife manufacturers offer signature knife collections, featuring ergonomic handles made from advanced materials like high-carbon stainless steel. General-purpose knives, such as the Santoku knife and chef's knife, are essential for chopping, skinning, and slicing fruits, vegetables, and meat. Specialized knives, like boning knives, paring knives, and serrated utility knives, cater to specific tasks such as mincing, dicing, and slicing bread. Homemakers and commercial kitchens alike utilize these knives for residential and commercial purposes. Ceramic designs add aesthetic appeal, while cutting boards, whisks, peelers, and measuring spoons complement the kitchen knife collection. Blade length and type, including serrated and non-serrated, vary among paring knives, utility knives, and specialized knives, enabling efficient Brunoise, Chiffonade, Julienne, and Macedoine cuts.

Geography Overview

The consumer kitchen knife market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to urbanization, rising disposable income, and the popularity of Western cuisine. Renowned chefs and knife manufacturers are introducing signature knife collections, featuring Nakiri knives for chopping vegetables, Paring knives for intricate work, and Utility knives for versatility. Ergonomic handles and advanced materials, such as high-carbon stainless steel, enhance user experience. Santoku knives, popular for slicing and mincing, and knife sets cater to residential and commercial purposes. Specialized knives, like Cleavers for chopping and Serrated utility knives for slicing bread, add to the market's diversity. Aesthetic appeal, with Ceramic designs and Cutting boards, further enhances the kitchen experience. General-purpose knives, like Chef's knives and Paring knives, come in various blade lengths for different tasks, such as Brunoise, Chiffonade, Julienne, and Macedoine. Whisks, Peelers, and Measuring spoons complement the kitchen knife's role in culinary techniques. Serrated blades in Bread knives and Serrated utility knives ensure efficient cutting.

The consumer kitchen knife market is evolving with the introduction of ceramic knives, featuring zirconium dioxide blades that are stain-resistant and five times harder than steel. Nakiri, paring, utility, and other specialized knives are available in renowned chefs' signature collections, using ergonomic handles and advanced materials like high-carbon stainless steel. Ceramic designs excel in cutting citrus fruits and are ideal for residential and commercial purposes, enhancing aesthetic appeal through various cutting techniques such as Brunoise, Chiffonade, and Julienne.

The consumer kitchen knife market faces challenges from counterfeit and low-quality products, damaging consumer trust and reputations of genuine brands. Unsatisfied customers lead to negative word-of-mouth and lost revenue. Proliferation of counterfeits creates unfair competition, limiting investment in innovation for manufacturers. Keywords: kitchen knives, consumer goods, market, counterfeit, reputations, competition, investment, innovation.

Research Analysis

The consumer kitchen knife market caters to the demand for high-quality, efficient kitchen tools in various settings, including homes, cafeterias, schools, colleges, and workplaces. General-purpose knives, such as Chef's knives and paring knives, are popular choices due to their versatility in cooking tasks. Specialized knives, like cleavers, serrated utility knives, bread knives, and serrated blades, offer unique advantages for specific functions. Aesthetic appeal plays a role in consumer preferences, with many desiring hand-forged blades made of ceramic or powdered steel. Granton blades and serrated edges are sought-after features for their superior chopping and slicing abilities. Kitchen knives manufacturers provide affordable products, ensuring that these essential consumer goods are accessible to a wide audience. Cooking shows and street food culture have fueled the popularity of specialized knives, inspiring home cooks to experiment with new techniques and dishes. The market continues to evolve, offering innovative designs and materials to meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Consumer Kitchen Knife Market encompasses a variety of products designed for culinary use. These knives come in different types, such as Chef's knives, Cleavers, Paring knives, Serrated knives, and Specialty knives. Carbon and stainless steel are common materials used in their manufacturing. Brands like Wusthof, Mercer, and Henckels offer high-quality knives with ergonomic handles and sharp edges. Consumers seek knives that are durable, easy to maintain, and versatile in their functions. The market also caters to those with specific needs, such as those with disabilities or dietary restrictions, with ergonomic and manual options available. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for home cooking and the availability of innovative designs and materials.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Non-electric



Electric

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

