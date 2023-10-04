Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Holiday Gift Guide Consideration; Everything From Hand-Knit Plush Adorables to Investment Bullion, Customized Bubbly Bottles, Coffee That Keeps Dogs Out Of Jail, Self-Affirming Temporary Tattoos, Real Housewives Lip Products, Reindeer Sox, Japanese Spiritual Illustrated Tarot Deck and More

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays around the corner, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for holiday gift guides, roundups and product reviews. Our recommendations for 2023 include:

Barkworthies - High-quality, nutritious natural dog chews and snacks that are sourced from trusted suppliers.

Jo Hunt | [email protected]

BEAM - Lipsticks, gloss and plumpers from Real Housewives of Atlanta's fashion designer, Carla Miles.  

Carla Miles | [email protected]

Bullion Box - A monthly subscription box of gold and silver coins, bars, rounds and precious metals.

Reyne Hirsch | [email protected]

Conscious Ink - Manifestation temporary tattoos created to disrupt self-defeating thoughts.

Frank Gjata | [email protected]

Coup Champagne - A 91-point-rated brut champagne in partnership with Dumangin J. Fils.

Ryan Tu | [email protected]

Helen Ficalora - A collection of timeless jewelry crafted from yellow, pink and white gold with diamond accents.

Helen Ficalora | [email protected]

Hugo Coffee Roasters - is the only female-founded and WBENC-certified coffee roaster with an animal welfare mission.

Claudia McMullin | [email protected]

Kingston Technology - Kingston's XS1000 external SSD is an incredibly convenient file backup solution.

Leng Chhoeu | [email protected]

MacroLife Naturals – Nutrient-packed greens and fruit-based superfood powders that feed the body at the cellular level.

JR Ortiz-Dave | [email protected]

Nina Be - is a Los Angeles-based GenZ baby t-shirt brand developed by 19-year-old teen-prenuer, Nina Berglund.

Nina Berglund | [email protected]

Our Erotic Journey - From too-cute sex toys to luxurious multi-use devices, Our Erotic Journey offers pleasure at a fair price.

Brian S. Gross | [email protected]

Pretty Peptalks - offers elevated letterpress stationery, skillfully crafted to evoke emotions.

 KJ Blattenbauer | [email protected]

Quarto Group - is a global illustrated book publisher whose The Floating World Tarot Card box set explores Japanese spiritualism.

Lydia Anderson | [email protected]

Red & Olive Co - hand-knit baby animal dolls and matching child accessories, ethically made with love in Peru.

Destiny Connor | [email protected]

Single Tree Lane - makes wearable art with vibrant, sustainably sourced and inclusivity-themed designs.

Ania Davenport | [email protected]

Spirit Sox USA - custom branded socks that can be designed with anything from a logo, mascot, character, a favorite thing, or tagline.

Lisa Riggs | [email protected]

True Serenity Tea - a subscription box company that offers exquisite, award-winning loose leaf teas from around the world.

Patty Callwood | [email protected]

Veriphy Skincare – Modern skincare that was built around the discovery of a vegan form of glycogen called PhotoSpherix®.

Lindsay Nahmiache | [email protected]

Watered Body Care - is a multi-step, spa-grade ritual specifically for mature women of deeper skin tones.

Christelyn Karazin | [email protected]

Wiz  - Offering 16 million colors, the WiZ A19 Color Bulb is controlled by a smartphone app.

Kate Helander | [email protected]

Z. Cioccolato – small batch multi-layered gourmet fudge that features innovative seasonal ingredients.

Mike Zwiefelhofer | [email protected]

