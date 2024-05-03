CONSUMER PROTECTION ALERT FOR SILVERSCRIPT PART D MEMBERS: A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CVS Health Corporation and Related Entities For Preventing SilverScript Members From Accessing Certain Generic Medications

RADNOR, Pa., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firms of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Brody & Agnello, P.C. inform current and former SilverScript Part D beneficiaries that the firms have filed a class action lawsuit against CVS Health Corporation, SilverScript Insurance Company, LLC, and other related entities, for violations of the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations ("RICO") Act and other federal and state laws. The action, captioned Jones v. CVS Health Corporation, et al., Case No. Case 2:24-cv-01703, was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The class action lawsuit alleges that SilverScript Part D beneficiaries have been prevented from accessing less costly, generic versions of the following brand name prescription drugs: Invega, Asacol HD, Renvela packets, Renvela tablets, Harvoni, Epclusa, Ventolin HFA, Canasa Rectal Suppository, and Advair Diskus Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Defendants, along with five of the largest manufacturers of brand name drug products, implemented a fraudulent scheme to prevent Medicare Part D beneficiaries covered by SilverScript plans from accessing cheaper generic versions of these drugs, which resulted in the beneficiaries only having access to the costlier brand name versions. As a result of their fraudulent scheme, the Defendants and their co-conspirators have profited at the expense of elderly patients suffering from the life-altering illnesses that these drugs treat.

Contact us today to find out your rights if you are a current or former SilverScript Part D beneficiary and have purchased one or more of the following drugs: Invega, Asacol HD, Renvela packets, Renvela tablets, Harvoni, Epclusa, Ventolin HFA, Canasa Rectal Suppository, and Advair Diskus.

You can contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. of Kessler Topaz by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. You can also fill out our form by CLICKING HERE or go to: https://www.ktmc.com/cvs-and-silverscript-subscriber-class-action

