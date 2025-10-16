Consumer Reports Study finds MuscleTech® the Only Protein Powder with No Detectable Lead

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IovateHealth Sciences International Inc ., ("Iovate"), flagship sports nutrition brand, MuscleTech®, has been recognized for achieving industry-leading purity results with no detectable lead in recent third-party testing featured in Consumer Reports' new investigation into heavy metals in protein supplements.

The Consumer Reports feature, " Protein Powders & Shakes Contain High Levels of Lead ," spotlighted daily consumption lead levels in multiple brands and underscored growing consumer concern over potential heavy metal contamination in dietary supplements.

While numerous brands showed measurable amounts of lead in their formulations, the MuscleTech® protein powder included in the study produced results falling below detection thresholds for lead, affirming the brand's longstanding commitment to quality control and consumer safety.

"We've built our reputation on quality and transparency," said Raza Bashir, Chief Innovation Officer of Iovate. "We're proud to offer products that meet the highest standards, backed by rigorous third-party testing."

This recognition reflects Iovate's comprehensive approach to quality, from sourcing of raw ingredients and stringent in-house verification to independent third-party testing conducted by accredited laboratories. In addition, verification testing for heavy metals, including lead, in accordance with standards aligned with FDA guidelines and industry best practices. This disciplined approach ensures consistency and purity throughout the product's entire shelf life.

As one of the most recognizable brand names in sports nutrition, MuscleTech® continues to lead with clinically researched ingredients and breakthrough formulations designed to help consumers at every level achieve their performance goals. MuscleTech® products are available at major retailers and online marketplaces, including Walmart, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, and many more nationwide.

To learn more about MuscleTech® and its product offerings, visit: https://www.muscletech.com/

About Iovate

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With category leading brands like MuscleTech®, Six Star®, Purely Inspired®, Hydroxycut®, the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide.

