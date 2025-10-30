Iovate Health Sciences Launches Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Innovation and Education in Muscle Health

Advisory board Commences at SupplySide 2025 with launch of a new digital education series

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. ("Iovate"), a global leader in performance nutrition and wellness solutions, today announced the formation of its new Scientific Advisory Board – a collective of leading experts in nutrition science, physiology, and clinical research dedicated to advancing evidence-based innovation and education in the field of muscle health and human performance. The inaugural meeting took place during SupplySide 2025 in Las Vegas, marking the beginning of an ongoing collaboration to drive education, innovation, and impact in performance nutrition space.

Coinciding with the launch of the Scientific Advisory Board, Iovate also debuted its digital educational series exploring emerging topics in muscle, recovery, and metabolic health. The series, which will be available on Iovate.com and the company's YouTube channel, is designed to make complex scientific concepts more accessible to consumers, practitioners, and industry professionals.

"Iovate's advisory board brings together some of the brightest minds in nutrition, research, and science," said Raza Bashir, Chief Innovation Officer at Iovate. "I am excited to have these members join me as we strengthen our foundation in muscle health and foster open dialogue around the latest discoveries in performance nutrition from product to ingredients. Their collective expertise will help Iovate remain at the forefront of innovation while contributing meaningfully to the broader conversation on health, wellness and longevity."

Iovate's Advisory Board founding members include:

Darren G. Candow, Ph.D., CSEP-CEP, FISSN – Professor, University of Regina; Director, Aging Muscle and Bone Health Laboratory

– Professor, University of Regina; Director, Aging Muscle and Bone Health Laboratory Douglas Kalman, Ph.D., R.D., FACN, FISSN – Clinical Associate Professor, Nova Southeastern University; Co-founder, Substantiation Sciences

– Clinical Associate Professor, Nova Southeastern University; Co-founder, Substantiation Sciences Susan Hewlings, Ph.D., R.D. – Senior VP of Scientific Affairs, Radicle Science; Co-founder, Substantiation Sciences

– Senior VP of Scientific Affairs, Radicle Science; Co-founder, Substantiation Sciences Michael B. Schwartz, M.D. – Board Certified Internist, Princeton Longevity Center; Chief Ringside Physician, Professional Boxing & MMA

– Board Certified Internist, Princeton Longevity Center; Chief Ringside Physician, Professional Boxing & MMA Abbie E. Smith-Ryan, Ph.D., CSCS*D, FNSCA, FACSM, FISSN – Professor & Associate Chair, UNC Chapel Hill; Director, Applied Physiology Laboratory & Human Performance Center

– Professor & Associate Chair, UNC Chapel Hill; Director, Applied Physiology Laboratory & Human Performance Center William Wallace, Ph.D. – Director of Product Development & Scientific Affairs, ProHealth Longevity; Host, Daily Value Podcast

The Scientific Advisory Board will provide guidance on research priorities, product innovation, and scientific communication strategies, ensuring that Iovate continues to set the standard for integrity and transparency in performance nutrition. Members will also play a key role in shaping the company's educational initiatives, including the new digital content series on metabolism and muscle health, which will explore themes such as the science of muscle preservation and human potential, nutrition strategies for performance optimization, and evidence-based approaches to recovery and longevity.

For more information on Iovate's scientific advisory board, follow Iovate on YouTube and LinkedIn to keep up with the digital education content series.

About Iovate

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With category leading brands like MuscleTech®, Six Star®, Purely Inspired®, Hydroxycut®, the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide.

