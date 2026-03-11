Consumer Represented by Janove PLLC Files Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Uber Overcharges for "Faster" Pickups

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rideshare provider Uber Technologies, Inc. is facing a class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging the company systematically overcharges riders who pay extra for any rides advertised with precise arrival times or as arriving "Faster" than others. The complaint, brought on behalf of Uber users nationwide, accuses Uber of charging a premium for exact arrival times it routinely fails to deliver.

"Uber markets certain rides as faster and charges more for them," said attorney Raphael Janove of Janove PLLC, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of a California Uber rider and similarly situated consumers. "But when the rides don't arrive faster, Uber keeps the extra money. Riders shouldn't be paying extra."

As alleged in the complaint, when riders request a trip through the Uber app, they are presented with multiple options, some of which are advertised with precise arrival times and others with ranges. UberX—often labeled "Faster"—is typically preselected and advertised with an exact arrival time down to the minute (for example, "3 min"). Other rides, like Comfort, are also advertised in this way and, according to the complaint, any time Uber displays an exact arrival time it is misleading consumers.

Uber knows it cannot reliably predict or provide arrivals within such a precise time. Nonetheless, it advertises certain rides with exact pickup times and charges a price premium for that purported speed and certainty. Critically, when Uber picks up riders later than the advertised time, it does not refund the premium paid for the supposedly faster pickup. Riders therefore pay extra for a benefit that they never receive.

Like many large tech companies, Uber includes a mandatory arbitration clause, buried in its terms of use, which prevents consumers from suing Uber in court and strips away their constitutional right to a jury. But, as the complaint alleges, Uber's arbitration clause is even more one-sided than those used by many other companies. According to the complaint, Uber's entire arbitration clause requires consumers to jump through unnecessary hoops and processes that make it practically impossible for Uber riders to hold the company accountable. For these reasons, and several others, the proposed class action seeks to invalidate Uber's arbitration clause and restore riders' right to bring a class action in court and to have their claims heard by a jury.

"Americans have a right to a jury—it is guaranteed by our Constitution," said Janove. "Yet companies, like Uber, have attempted to strip away our constitutional rights using dense language buried in terms and conditions that no one, other than lawyers, reads." Thus, as Janove explained, the lawsuit seeks to not only return to Uber riders' the money they were unfairly charged, but also to restore Uber users' constitutional right to a jury and their ability to hold Uber to account in court.

To learn more about the class action lawsuit against Uber Technologies, Inc., and how interested consumers can assess whether they might have a legal claim, follow this link or email [email protected].

