Consumer Represented by Janove PLLC Sues Lyft Over Allegedly Deceptive "Priority Pickup" Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rideshare provider Lyft, Inc. is facing a new class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging the company systematically overcharges riders who pay extra for its "Priority Pickup" service. The complaint, brought on behalf of a proposed nationwide class, accuses Lyft of charging a premium for pickup times it routinely fails to deliver.

"This case is about a simple promise: Lyft says if you pay more, you get picked up faster. But Lyft still charges you a higher price even if you don't get picked up faster," said attorney Raphael Janove of Janove PLLC, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of Zigler and similarly situated consumers. "Riders end up paying a significant premium for no reason."

As many customers know, Lyft allows users to choose between several ride types—ranging from basic options to luxury SUVs—as well as different pickup speeds. The fastest and most expensive is "Priority Pickup" which is marketed as the best choice for riders who need to get going quickly and want certainty about when their driver will arrive. Lyft markets Priority Pickup as providing a faster pick up than the cheaper "Standard" or "Wait & Save" options.

However, as the complaint alleges, Lyft frequently fails to provide users with these benefits. Priority Pickup rides often arrive late, sometimes taking as long as Standard or Wait & Save rides, or even longer. Just as importantly, they're often no more predictable. For example, despite advertising that a Priority ride will arrive in 6 minutes, one user waited 36 minutes for his driver to arrive.

The complaint further accuses Lyft of using manipulative tactics to steer riders toward Priority Pickup, including pop-up messages and interface designs intended to convince users to pay more. One such prompt offers riders a $3.11 "upgrade" to Priority Pickup with a countdown timer next to a button labeled "Keep waiting," a tactic designed to rush people into making hasty decisions.

Internal Lyft documents show the company is aware of the issue. In its 2024 annual report, Lyft admitted that predicting driver arrival times is inherently difficult—especially for its Priority Pickup service—due to limitations in its driver-matching algorithm. Despite that admission, Lyft continues to charge a premium for Priority rides, knowing it cannot always deliver on the speed and certainty it promises.

Critically, when Lyft picks up riders later than the advertised time, it keeps 100% of the premium fare despite providing a subpar service. As such, riders frequently pay an increased price for a benefit that they never receive.

This isn't pocket change. According to the complaint, if even a fraction of Lyft's 24.7 million unique riders paid just one $3 Priority fee in a single quarter, the company would earn over $296.4 million in added revenue per year. In reality, the suit suggests that figure is likely much higher.

Customers may believe they are foreclosed from this lawsuit because of Lyft's draconian arbitration clause. But, as the complaint alleges, that clause may be unenforceable for multiple reasons. The Terms are heavily one-sided—imposing, among other things, a convoluted and burdensome "Pre-Dispute" process—but the most concerning component is a complex mass arbitration process that, if actually followed, could operate to delay customers' claims for decades. For that reason, Plaintiff intends to challenge the arbitration clause and allow customers to have the right to bring a class action in court.

As Plaintiff's attorney, Mr. Janove, explained, "Lyft, like many big tech companies, has taken its users' constitutional rights to a jury away using language buried in the terms of service. We aim to restore the right to a jury to the class members, and hold Lyft accountable in a court of law—not a private, one-sided 'arbitration' proceeding."

To learn more about the class action lawsuit against Lyft, Inc., and how interested consumers can assess whether they might have a legal claim, follow this link or email [email protected].

