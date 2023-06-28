Consumer Safety Technology Named Official DUI Services Partner of the National College for DUI Defense

Establishes NCDD Scholarship Fund for Free One Year Membership 

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Safety Technology, a leader in safety and detection products and services helping people live responsibly and making communities safe, today announced an expanded partnership with the NCDD (National College for DUI Defense®). The NCDD, a national DUI defense association, aims to provide the finest advanced-level training available to solo attorneys and law firms practicing DUI (driving under the influence) Defense Law.

The NCDD's 1,500 members are some of the most experienced DUI attorneys in the US and Canada. It is the mission of the NCDD to provide the finest advanced-level training available to the DUI Defense practitioner.

This year, CST, along with its family of DUI solutions including Intoxalock, the leading ignition interlock brand in the US, Breathe Easy specialized insurance, and New Directions assessments introduced the NCDD Scholarship Fund. The fund will provide scholarships for new attorneys to join the NCDD at no cost for one year.  

CST will also continue to serve as the Exclusive Sponsor of the NCDD Monthly CLE Webinar Series, an ongoing education digital series free to all members. The webinars feature useful content including perspectives on industry trends, guest subject matter experts focusing on legislation and compliance, and marketing trends and best practices.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with NCDD and provide education opportunities, engaging webinar content, and important resources for its members," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO, CST. "DUI defense entails a high degree of customer care with numerous requirements and parameters, and we are uniquely positioned to collaborate with NCDD and support their community."

"The National College for DUI Defense is grateful for the generous support of CST and its family of brands, including Intoxalock, Breathe Easy and New Directions.  CST's support helps us to fulfill our mission of educating attorneys in this highly technical legal specialty and pursue our mission of justice through knowledge. Our partnership is the result of a genuine commitment by both to provide blue-ribbon support to DUI attorneys and their clients in this field," said Andrew Mishlove, Dean of the NCDD.  "We are proud of our commitment to the highest level of legal education and service to our clients. Our relationship with CST is a key component."

As the Official DUI Services Partner, CST will provide exclusive savings and benefits from its leading brands for NCDD members and their DUI/DWI clients.  Savings and benefits include VIP support, best-available pricing on Intoxalock, the number one ignition interlock brand, access to New Direction assessment services, and Breathe Easy insurance.

For more information on how NCDD attorney members can join the Intoxalock Select Attorney Network and get instant access to client savings materials visit the NCDD and Intoxalock Partner page.

About CST Holdings Co.

CST Holdings and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with more than 5,000 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST Holding Company is a portfolio company of L. Catterton.

