Consumer Safety Technology Partners with DUI Defense Lawyers Association (DUIDLA)

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the DUI Defense Lawyers Association (DUIDLA) spring seminar, Consumer Safety Technology, the leading provider of DUI journey products and services making a difference in people's lives every day, announced it has been named the DUIDLA's exclusive Diamond Sponsor. The DUIDLA Spring Seminar took place in Nashville, Tennessee from April 20 to April 22 and marks 10 years of industry leadership and advocacy.

"We are proud to partner with the DUIDLA as they celebrate this important 10-year milestone," said Angela Ponulak, Senior Marketing Manager, CST. "Our mission aligns closely with the DUIDLA and we look forward to supporting their efforts to help members and their clients with the multiple and complicated aspects of the DUI journey."

The DUIDLA conference includes two-and-a-half days of educational content from the nation's top DUI attorneys as well as additional resources to help members thrive and meet the needs of their clients. This year's event also featured a celebratory 10th anniversary Black and White Ball.

"We are grateful for the support from our Diamond Sponsor CST and its family of brands including Intoxalock," said AnneMarie Rizzo, President Emeritus of DUIDLA. "They are an important partner to our organization, and we appreciate their ongoing commitment and efforts in helping to make our Spring Seminar a big success."

As a Diamond Sponsorship partner, CST will offer DUIDLA attorneys and their clients a simplified and streamlined experience, exclusive discounts, and benefits from its suite of DUI/DWI brands that include Intoxalock Ignition Interlock, Breathe Easy Insurance, and New Directions Assessments.

"Intoxalock provides a service unlike any other," said DUIDLA Seminar Coordinator and DUI Paralegal, Alexis Deas. "The ability to reach out with one phone call or one email, when a client is in need of an ignition interlock device, SR-22 insurance, or an assessment, is an invaluable asset to the practice of DUI Defense."

Clients of DUIDLA members can access multiple DUI/DWI requirements, including ignition interlock device/alcohol monitoring, SR22/FR-44 insurance, and assessment services, when they call the DUIDLA Intoxalock Select VIP Support Line, (877) 267-2520, or visit www.IntoxalockSelect.com/Partner/DUIDLA.

To learn more and access exclusive member and client benefits, DUIDLA members and their associates are invited to join the DUIDLA Intoxalock Select attorney network and connect with their dedicated support team at [email protected] .

About CST

CST Holdings and its family of brands including Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, and New Directions, has been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. CST is a portfolio company of L. Catterton.

About Intoxalock

Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with over 5,000 locations.

About Breathe Easy Insurance

Breathe Easy helps people in need of SR-22 and non-standard auto insurance to find an affordable option. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. In many cases, obtaining SR-22 insurance is required for DUI offenders, as a condition of regaining driving privileges. Breathe Easy helps drivers quickly find the coverage they need at a price they can afford.

About New Directions

New Directions is an industry leader in providing virtual court and employer accepted assessments, serving 48 states. The New Directions team of experienced professionals provide 1:1 assessments for addiction and behavioral health matters. New Directions provides a complete, thorough and customized report clients can use for court or for their own records.

