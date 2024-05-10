Intoxalock Announces Drunk Driving Prevention Scholarship Winner

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoxalock, the leading ignition interlock device in the U.S., proudly announces Kambria Cook, a student at Arizona State University as the recipient of its $3,000 Drunk Driving Prevention Scholarship. This initiative further demonstrates Intoxalock's commitment to promoting safe driving practices and preventing impaired driving.

"Awareness and education are critical to preventing impaired driving, and this scholarship highlights the important role the next generation of drivers has in making roads safer," said Cara Whitley, CMO of Consumer Safety Technology, parent company of Intoxalock. "We are impressed by the hundreds of submissions this year, but Kambria's submission stood out for its creativity, passion and unique approach."

The annual scholarship aims to raise awareness among college students about the dangers of drunk driving. Intoxalock has offered the scholarship program to future and current college students for the past several years. To enter, applicants produce a 30-60 second PSA (Public Service Announcement) video showing the negative impacts of drunk driving, and ways it can be prevented.

Impaired driving continues to be a serious public safety issue with 13,524 fatalities annually, a 16% increase over three years. Every day, about 37 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 39 minutes. College students are especially at risk with approximately 30% of U.S. college students reporting driving after drinking alcohol.

"I haven't had to research drunk driving before and I was not familiar with products like Intoxalock that can help reduce the amount of drunk drivers. It was great to learn more about safe driving, drunk driving, and items that are available to save lives. It was also fun to put together a jingle that I hope is like an earworm and informs people about drunk driving and using Intoxalock," said Kambria Cook.

Ignition interlock devices are proven and effective and are currently the only available technology that actively prevents an impaired driver from starting their car. The ignition interlock device requires the driver to take a Breath Alcohol Content (BrAC) test before they can start the car and requires random retesting on most trips to ensure continuous sobriety.

For more than 30 years, Intoxalock has been a force for good, preventing impaired driving and helping people get back on the road safely after a DUI offense. Intoxalock is the highest rated ignition interlock device and is reliable and easy to use. To learn more about Intoxalock, please visit https://www.intoxalock.com?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=cision&utm_campaign=scholarship.

Watch Kambria's video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KT9sh6a_juk

About Intoxalock

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, Intoxalock is the highest rated ignition interlock in the U.S., and trusted partner helping people make positive changes, preventing impaired driving, and making roads safe. With more than 5,000 service center locations across the country, Intoxalock is a convenient, easy-to-use solution for impaired driving offenders. Our ignition interlock devices meet state requirements in 46 states across the nation, and our alcohol monitoring products are used in all 50 states. For more information, visit intoxalock.com.

SOURCE Intoxalock