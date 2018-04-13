Consumer Spending on Legal Cannabis Products are Outpacing Estimates

A report by Arcview Market Research indicates that consumer spending on legal cannabis in North America is outpacing previous estimates. The report estimates that retail cannabis sales will grow 33% from 2016, to about $10 billion this year. The data published projects that by 2021, the legal cannabis market will reach a value of $24.5 billion and at a 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Arcview also stated that according to BDS Analytics' GreenEdge point-of-sale tracking service, the medical industry in California is already as big as the total markets in Colorado, Washington, and Oregon combined. Starting January 1st, California has started legal sales of cannabis products for recreational use. SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT), AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC: SWRM), NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTC: GLDFF)

According to Benzinga, Viridian Capital President Scott Greiper explained that the cannabis industry received $1.23 billion investments in the first five weeks of 2018, up from $178 million a year earlier. Viridian Capital Advisors' Vice President Harrison Phillips said: "Investments in cultivation and retail this year have been driven predominantly by the Canadian player. This has been happening pretty consistently from late 2016 through 2017. This reflects the necessity to scale cannabis businesses, to get some kind of advantage, and to explore strategic opportunities, both through acquisitions and international expansion."

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING) yesterday announced breaking news that the, "company's delivery application has been approved for beta in Apple and Google application stores. The application has been jointly developed in collaboration with AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM). The two companies plan to have multiple different interested parties test the application in the coming weeks and provide feedback, followed by a full production version launch of LastMile. The application aims to meet compliance of state delivery laws as they are rolled out to ensure delivery businesses are able to easily stay in compliance."

"We are very excited for the launch of LastMile. There have already been multiple cannabis businesses expressing interest in the platform. There is a real opportunity to provide the industry's first, true delivery platform that will give these businesses the insight and ability to easily track a delivery order through the completion of payment and drop off to a customer, all while knowing exactly where their driver and product is," states Wil Ralston President of SinglePoint.

Strengthening the company's outlook on providing cannabis services is the fact former Republican House Speaker John Boehner joined the advisory board of a U.S. based cannabis company. Vahan Ajamian, analyst at Beacon Securities Ltd, recently stated in a note, "should send shockwaves throughout the industry and act as a positive catalyst for the sector as a whole," and went on to say U.S. cannabis businesses "represent the next wave of outsized returns for investors..." according to a recent Bloomberg article.

In addition to serving cannabis businesses the companies believe there is a lot of opportunity in the market to provide LastMile to small businesses of any sort. The application specifically focuses on the delivery operations of a business, providing efficiencies in dispatching, record keeping, customer satisfaction and more. LastMile has been developed with that in mind and plans to roll out to many industries in order to gain market penetration.

Lastly, SinglePoint subsidiary SingleSeed launched their new cbd focused ecommerce site SingleSeed.com. SingleSeed has already been receiving orders organically and plans to ramp up marketing in the coming weeks. The first of many campaigns is going through a Seattle based publication The Stranger, which has an online and print publication."

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT) is one of the leading technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. In March, the company announced it has launched revamped mobile applications in the iOS App Store and Google Play. These mobile applications are expected to serve as a solid foundation for an updated dispensary finder and blockchain-powered utilities to incentivize user-growth and product reviews. These new features, in addition to an updated business portal, are expected to be launched in the coming weeks. MassRoots has made significant investments in developing blockchain-powered features within its business portal, specifically around product and strain reviews and tracking, as well as blockchain-based features to incentivize user-growth and strain reviews. Additionally, MassRoots is expected to introduce its revamped business portal and dispensary finder in the near future.

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC: SWRM) is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps. Last year, the company has completed development plans with SinglePoint to conduct a shared roll-out of mobile applications specifically geared to solve issues in the cannabis space using the Blockchain technology and Bitcoin payment options. Recently, SinglePoint announced LastMile Delivery, a platform giving small businesses and cannabis delivery companies a solution to efficiently manage deliveries. This is the first app launched under SinglePoint's joint venture with AppSwarm. The two companies have closely worked together to define and launch a scalable service geared toward providing an agnostic platform for delivery businesses to accept orders, locate drivers and keep records of each delivery every step of the way, from initial manifest to completion of delivery product. The current status quo in the cannabis delivery space is to simply keep hand and electronic records of delivery manifests. LastMile aims to automate this for delivery services and provide a way to simply keep track of and verify all delivery activities. SinglePoint and AppSwarm believe that LastMile will increase the efficiency of delivery services as well as sales for cannabis businesses through use of order-ahead capabilities and enabling customers to locate the service nearest to them.

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF) operates both NightFood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. In March, MJ Munchies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NightFood, provided an update on the development of its Half-Baked line of cannabis-related snacks. In November, on an investor conference call, CEO Sean Folkson first introduced that the Company was investigating the scientific possibilities of a unique snack idea in the marijuana-related space. He identified that project as "Project X". After further research, the Company decided to move forward with Project X in January. One of the leading nutraceutical consulting firms in the United States has been engaged to drive product development and formulation under the guidance of NightFood's Peter Leighton. In addition to the development of these unique products, which it plans to launch under the Half-Baked trademark, MJ Munchies is also currently in discussions with manufacturers regarding the launch of THC infused recreational snacks in Washington, Colorado, and Nevada.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: GLDFF), a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and Canada, is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America, and a leading cannabis products company built around recognized brands. On March 27, 2018, the company announced that it has signed a letter of intent with BlackShire Capital Corp., a Canadian Private Equity firm focused on the cannabis sector, to launch the Chalice Farms franchise model. This would be one of the first franchising deals of its kind in the cannabis space. Golden Leaf is presently working with BlackShire to complete the franchising documentation necessary to launch its cannabis retail franchising opportunity under the "Chalice Farms" brand in the U.S., Canada and international markets. Golden Leaf and BlackShire are also in final discussions to form a jointly owned management company which, as the franchisee, would manage and own the Chalice Farms cannabis retail franchises. The implementation of this potential partnership with BlackShire would be the first step in Golden Leaf's franchise program rollout.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For singlepoint inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars for financial news dissemination and PR services by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com