Consumer Technology Association Joins White House to Support Cybersecurity Labeling Program to Protect Consumers from IoT Attacks

News provided by

Consumer Technology Association

18 Jul, 2023, 10:15 ET

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today joined officials from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the National Security Council (NSC) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the launch of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program to give consumers more information about the cybersecurity of the Internet of Things (IoT)-connected products they buy.

Continue Reading

"While walking CES this year, I saw IoT products that improve healthcare, transportation and energy efficiency. While IoT makes our world better, it also tempts bad actors to exploit consumers' connected devices," said CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro. "Research shows consumers want more information on the safety and security of their connected devices, and we agree."

Today's announcement is a prime example of what can be accomplished through public-private cooperation. This announcement was informed by recommendations that CTA made over the past five years.

The program relies on a voluntary, dynamic product certification program that requires manufacturers to use specific security measures. That certification will help educate consumers and businesses about new connected products they're evaluating or purchasing.

CTA has a proven track record seeding and leading public-private collaborations, as evidenced by its recent work with industry and the FDA to bring over-the-counter hearing aids to tens of millions of Americans. 

In the coming days, the FCC will launch the rulemaking process to support the Cyber Trust program. Consumers can expect to see certification-ready products at CES 2024.

In the interim, CTA will continue to convene manufacturers, alliances, universities, consumer advocates, and CTA's own ANSI accredited standards body to work with federal officials as they craft final rules governing the program.  

As the FCC works to stand up the Cyber Trust Mark program, CTA, as the voice of the tech industry, will show that government and industry can work together to strengthen incentives for participation, and ensure manufacturers and retailers embrace this critical program.

"CTA's work created the foundation for the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark to help consumers identify secure products," said Michael Bergman, Vice President, Technology and Standards, CTA. "This program will minimize label footprint on packaging, while allowing for flexibility in displaying web pages for specific security parameters to consumers for participating devices."  

Today's announcement was held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and included a trade-show-style exhibition showcasing the latest technology in internet-connected consumer products, including TVs, washing machines, and a range of consumer appliances.

Stay up-to-date and learn more about CTA's work on Cyber Labeling for Connected Devices.

About Consumer Technology Association

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Also from this source

CTA Study: Smartphones Most-Owned Tech, 5G and Wireless Drive Adoption

Software and Services Drive Growth in U.S. Consumer Technology Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.