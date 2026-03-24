Consumers Don't Fully Trust AI--Yet Nearly Half Would Use it for Cyber Security Help

New F-Secure research highlights a trust gap around AI tools and a clear opportunity for digital service providers to deliver AI-powered protection consumers feel confident using

HELSINKI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast majority of consumers are wary of AI tools in general, but 43% of them say they would still use AI for cyber security help. That's according to the latest research from global cyber security leader F-Secure in their newly-released Digital Trust Report: AI Adoption in an Era of Conditional Trust. The findings offer a clear direction for digital service providers: make security central to the customer relationship to build trust, stand out from competitors, and drive growth.

Key findings from the report's survey:

80% are worried about using AI tools

are worried about using AI tools 43% would use AI for cyber security help

would use AI for cyber security help 37% would use AI to identify phishing emails or scam messages

would use AI to identify phishing emails or scam messages 93% say it's important their provider offers cyber security

say it's important their provider offers cyber security 80% expect their provider to protect them from digital threats

These responses highlight a trust paradox: Consumers broadly distrust AI but many would still rely on it for protection. At the same time, consumers increasingly expect security to be built into the services they already use. This shows that security may be the first area where AI can earn meaningful trust, and digital service providers are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this.

Consumers' hesitation around AI assistants comes down to credibility:

42% say inaccurate or misleading answers are their biggest concern

say inaccurate or misleading answers are their biggest concern 33% say they would avoid using AI for security advice because they don't trust the answers to be accurate

say they would avoid using AI for security advice because they don't trust the answers to be accurate Only 4% worry about cyber security risks to their device or accounts

Consumers are ten times more worried about getting bad AI advice than they are about a tool's actual cyber threat risk– this is another glaring example of the trust gap around AI. For digital service providers, this gap creates a clear opportunity. Security tools that explain their reasoning, show users why something is risky, and provide guidance people can verify are far more likely to earn trust.

The report also outlines five strategic shifts for digital service providers looking to build trust in AI-powered digital security, offering a roadmap for turning consumer skepticism into stronger customer relationships. The full Digital Trust Report: AI Adoption in an Era of Conditional Trust is available here.

About F-Secure

F-Secure makes every digital moment more secure, for everyone. We deliver brilliantly simple, frictionless security experiences that make life easier for the tens of millions of people we protect and for our more than 200 service provider partners. For over 35 years, we've led the cyber security industry, inspired by a pioneering spirit born out of a shared commitment to do better by working together.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Meghan Sawyer

Senior Public Relations Manager, US

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Joel Latto

Public Relations & Social Media Manager, EMEA

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SOURCE F-Secure