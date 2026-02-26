Gen Z Now the #1 Target for Tax Season Scams, Cyber Threat Experts Warn

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax scammers have a new favorite target, and it's not who you think. New research from global cyber security leader F-Secure debunks the long-held belief that older adults are most at-risk for tax season scams: It's actually Gen Z (especially 18 to 25-year-olds) that now experiences the highest scam victimization rates of any age group, and millennials aren't far behind.

And with an estimated 100 million Americans expected to file their tax returns in the next six weeks, scammers are moving fast.

"Most people assume younger generations are too tech-savvy to fall for scams," said Megan Squire, Threat Intelligence Expert at F-Secure. "But savvy with technology doesn't mean immune to manipulation. Scammers aren't exploiting software vulnerabilities, they're exploiting emotions. And Gen Z has plenty of reasons to feel stressed this time of year."

Why Gen Z Is Especially Exposed Right Now

Many Gen Z filers are dealing with tax situations for the first time: gig income, 1099 forms, side hustles. They're worried about making mistakes, missing refunds, or triggering an audit, and that combination of uncertainty and urgency is exactly what scammers count on.

Independent research consistently shows that heightened emotional states (like anxiety, fear, or excitement) make people more susceptible to fraud. Tax season reliably delivers all of that. Add in the fact that younger adults conduct much of their financial and communication lives through the same digital channels scammers abuse (email, text, social media) and the risk skyrockets.

How the Scam Actually Works

F-Secure tracks fraud using a framework called the Scam Kill Chain, a step-by-step model of how attacks unfold. Tax scams follow a predictable sequence:

Pick your target: With tax season scams, it's all in the timing. Anyone with a job is a plausible target. Fraudsters then use leaked data, public records, or mass messaging to reach them at scale. Set up the scam: AI allows scammers to easily create incredibly realistic phishing emails, and they also spoof real phone numbers to produce even more credibility. Contact the victim: This is where the emotional manipulation begins. Shame, urgency, fear, threats – they're all on the table. Monetize and cash out: Convince the victim to send cash, then disappear.

"Once emotion takes over, rational checks tend to disappear. The scam is already working," said Squire.

The Tax Scams Already in Circulation

These aren't hypothetical threats. They appear every tax season, and they're happening right now:

"You owe money / final IRS notice." Fear-based messages demanding immediate payment, designed to trigger panic before the victim stops to think.

Fear-based messages demanding immediate payment, designed to trigger panic before the victim stops to think. "There's an error with your e-file. Log in now." Fake alerts mimicking tax software. The login page harvests your credentials.

Fake alerts mimicking tax software. The login page harvests your credentials. "Your refund is waiting." Fake refund checks, fraudulent forms, or links to "claim" money that doesn't exist.

Fake refund checks, fraudulent forms, or links to "claim" money that doesn't exist. "Payment sent to wrong account. Call to cancel." Urgent messages that push victims into phone scams, where a live voice adds pressure.

Urgent messages that push victims into phone scams, where a live voice adds pressure. "I'm a tax expert, I'll file for you." Social media offers from fake helpers promising fast refunds or bigger returns. They want your W-2, your SSN, and your money.

All of these scams follow a similar pattern: urgency, confusion, and the appearance of authority.

What to Do Right Now

The most effective defense is also the simplest: just pause. Think before you click. If the message is scary, urgent, or too good to be true, it's a red flag.

Never:

Click links in tax-related texts or emails

Call back numbers provided in those messages

Share W-2s, 1099s, or Social Security numbers with anyone who reached out to you first

Always:

Go directly to official websites by typing the address yourself. Don't blindly follow links

Log in to tax software through bookmarks or apps you already use

Take your time! Urgency is a favorite tool for scammers

Tax scams don't succeed because people lack intelligence, they succeed because they trigger emotion at exactly the wrong moment. While Gen Z may be digitally fluent, scammers are just as fluent in human psychology -- and that is what makes this year's tax season especially dangerous.

