Consumers Energy And Oncourse Home Solutions Complete Sale of Appliance Service Plan Business

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy, a subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) and Oncourse Home Solutions (OHS), a leader in providing trusted and affordable home warranty solutions, today announced that American Water Resources LLC, an OHS company, has officially acquired and completed the purchase of the Consumers Energy Appliance Service Plan (ASP) business, a leading provider of appliance protection and related services.

"We are thrilled to finalize the sale of the Appliance Service Plan business, which allows the business to thrive under Oncourse Home Solutions, a company with a proven track record of success in the industry, while also allowing us to focus on our core utility priorities of modernizing our electric and gas grids and our clean energy transformation," said Brian Rich, senior vice president of customer experience and technology. "We thank the nearly 50 co-workers on the ASP team who have served our Consumers Energy customers so well during their tenure and wish them the very best. As we look ahead, our continued long-term partnership with Oncourse will allow for customers to enjoy more offerings, services and greater appliance protection – a true win, win for all."

"We want to extend a very warm welcome to the Appliance Service Plan team, and we're confident that their expertise and knowledge will help us take a significant step forward in expanding our presence and offerings to our current and future customers," said Josh Cohen, CFO of Oncourse Home Solutions. "As a customer-first organization, we work hard day in and out to earn and keep the trust of our consumers and partners. Our commitment to creating seamless, high-quality experiences is part of who we are. Having ASP on our roster will only strengthen our ability to do this and make home ownership enjoyable for all."

ASP has been the leading provider of appliance protection and related services to homeowners in Michigan for over 35 years. The business provides customers with coverage for repairs and replacement, offering financial protection from unexpected appliance breakdowns.

ASP will continue to provide services to its current customer base, ensuring a seamless transition, and Consumers Energy and Oncourse Home Solutions will advance their partnership under an ongoing services agreement.

About Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

About Oncourse Home Solutions

Oncourse Home Solutions is a leading provider of home protection solutions focused on protecting homeowners from unexpected costs through flexible services for home repairs and maintenance. Through its companies, Oncourse Home Solutions serves 1.5 million homeowners across 43 states and Washington, D.C. With over three decades of experience, Oncourse Home Solutions remains committed to simplifying the hassles of home care and providing coverage that simply works, giving homeowners peace of mind. Visit OncourseHome.com for more information about Oncourse Home Solutions.

Media Contacts: Katie Carey, 517-740-1739 (Consumers Energy) or Marlo J Gaal (312-504-0965 (Oncourse Home Solutions)

SOURCE Oncourse Home Solutions