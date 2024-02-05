ONCOURSE HOME SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CONSUMERS ENERGY APPLIANCE SERVICE PLAN BUSINESS

NAPERVILLE, Ill. , Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncourse Home Solutions (OHS), a leader in providing trusted and affordable home warranty solutions, announced today that its affiliate American Water Resources, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement with Consumers Energy, a subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), whereby OHS will acquire the Consumers Energy Appliance Service Plan (ASP) business. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

"We've made significant investments over the last two years to propel our business forward, and this strategic move allows us to seamlessly expand our presence and offerings to homeowners," said Josh Cohen, CFO of Oncourse Home Solutions. "Consumers Energy is known for its superior service and quality, and the acquisition of its reputable ASP business will help us with our long-term goals of increasing accessibility, value and protection for customers to help make home ownership enjoyable for all. This new relationship will strengthen our customer-first approach and support our unwavering commitment to perfecting the customer experience, which lies at the heart of our business."

The Appliance Service Plan business has served as the leading provider of appliance protection and related services to homeowners in Michigan for over 35 years. Its comprehensive plans provide customers with coverage for repairs and replacement, offering financial protection from unexpected appliance breakdowns. With 24/7 access to representatives to schedule service calls, and priority scheduling for heating and cooling emergencies, the Appliance Service Plan team deploys experienced local technicians to customers to fix issues effectively and efficiently.

In addition to appliance protection, OHS offers complete protection for outside the home, including water line, sewer line, external gas line, external electric line, well line, and septic line protection, as well as protection for inside the home through its in-home plumbing emergency program, cooling and heating repair programs, power surge protection program, hot water heater program and interior electric protection program.

Upon closing, Consumers Energy and Oncourse Home Solutions will continue their partnership, allowing customers to enjoy the benefits of ASP appliance protection services, as well as have greater access to a broad suite of the high-quality home protection products offered by Oncourse Home Solutions.

"We now have an opportunistic ability to scale and add a significant number of customers and new partner relationships that are both complementary and advantageous to our organization," said Cohen.

For more information on Oncourse Home Solutions, its offerings, and updates, please visit: OncourseHome.com .

About Oncourse Home Solutions

Oncourse Home Solutions is a leading provider of home protection solutions focused on protecting homeowners from unexpected costs through flexible services for home repairs and maintenance. Through its companies, Oncourse Home Solutions serves 1.5 million homeowners across 43 states and Washington, D.C. With over three decades of experience, Oncourse Home Solutions remains committed to simplifying the hassles of home care and providing coverage that simply works, giving homeowners peace of mind. Visit OncourseHome.com for more information about Oncourse Home Solutions.

