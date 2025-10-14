Consumers Energy connects customers in need to programs to offset bills ahead of winter season

Income qualified customers may now be eligible for payment assistance

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan's winter is coming, and Consumers Energy stands ready to assist customers who may need extra help paying their heating bills this season. Several of the energy provider's agency partners have started accepting applications through the Consumers Affordable Resource for Energy (CARE) program. The Consumers Energy program is funded through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Fund (LIEAF), a surcharge on retail electric meters of participating Michigan utilities. LIEAF falls under the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) which offers income qualified customers affordable payment options to help stay on top of their energy bills.

Customers in need of assistance with their energy bill can call 2-1-1 to be connected to nonprofit organizations in their area who can help process applications.

CARE is a 24-month affordable payment plan that gives qualifying customers an affordable fixed monthly bill and pays down past due balances while customers make regular monthly payments.

"We are committed to ensuring these much need dollars are available to our customers most in need," said Brian Lewis, Consumers Energy's Senior Executive Director of Customer Experience and Programs. "By connecting our most vulnerable customers with the resources to stay on top of their energy bills we are advancing energy equity for all Michiganders."

To qualify for CARE, customers must meet the following criteria.

Must be a Consumers Energy electric or gas customer

Must meet household income guidelines at or below 60% State Median Income (SMI)

No unaddressed theft, fraud , or bankruptcy

, or bankruptcy Account address must be the applicant's primary residence or responsible third party authorized to apply on customer's behalf

Customers who are already receiving some other form of state assistance may also now be automatically eligible.

The following new qualifications go into effect immediately, expanding eligibility for additional customers.

Prior application for State Emergency Relief (SER) is no longer required for all MEAP applicants. However, households experiencing crisis (past-due notices, a fuel tank below 25% full, and/or a stated need for combustible fuel) who are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level (FPL) may be asked to apply for SER prior to applying for MEAP.

CARE enrollment is now open and is on a first come, first serve basis. Customers with a past due balance can apply for State Emergency Relief (SER) by visiting newmibridges.gov.

As a CARE program participant, customers may also be able to get no-cost, in-home energy efficiency upgrades to help reduce energy costs. This is done through our Helping Neighbors Program. To learn more, call 877-448-9433 or visit ConsumersHelpingNeighbors.com

In addition to the CARE, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has also increased the caps for dollars given to qualifying customers through the State Emergency Relief (SER) fund. SER offers one-time payments to customers who have past-due bills.

The following new thresholds for customers at 150% of the federal poverty level (FPL) go into effect immediately:

Electric and gas customers: state pays shut-off amount with a $600 cap for each

All-electric households: state pays shut-off amount with $900 cap

Beginning January 1, qualifying customers may also be eligible for a Home Heating Credit (HHC) by filing a claim through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Customers do not need to file taxes in order to be eligible for the credit. The credit, which on average is $250, is applied to customer bills whose income is below 110% of the federal poverty level.

For additional resources available through Consumers Energy, customers can visit ConsumersEnergy.com/Assistance.

