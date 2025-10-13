Firefighters to Train at Consumers Energy Facility, Expanding Emergency Preparedness Partnership

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a proactive step toward enhancing community safety and emergency response coordination, Consumers Energy is supporting Emergency Response Solutions (ERS) International as they host a specialized training session for first responders.

The weeklong training organized by ERS International, scheduled from Oct. 13 to 17, will bring together firefighters from across the state to gain hands-on experience with critical infrastructure, safety protocols and emergency response procedures. Firefighters will spend 2 days during the latter half of the week dedicated to utility emergency response practices at Consumers Energy's Marshall Training Center. This collaboration underscores the vital relationship between utilities, communications and first responders in protecting public safety during severe weather or other emergencies.

"Our crews and emergency responders often work side-by-side during storms, fires, and other emergencies," said Norm Kapala, vice president of grid operation restoration, and work management at Consumers Energy. "By training together, we strengthen our shared understanding and improve our ability to respond quickly and safely."

Consumers Energy's Marshall Training Center offers a controlled environment where firefighters can learn how to safely navigate utility equipment, recognize electrical hazards and learn fall protection techniques.

"This partnership is a win for everyone," said Dave Van Holstyn, programs director at ERS International. "It helps ensure first responders are prepared to respond effectively and safely when utility infrastructure is involved."

Consumers Energy supports several training initiatives as part of our commitment to investing in community resilience through education, collaboration and innovation. Earlier this year, the first ever Michigan State Police Fire Investigation training was hosted at Flint Gas City through a collaborative effort between Consumers Energy, Fire Findings and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit. This training included over 30 participants who engaged in interactive activities to identify gas theft, leak sources and explosion risks.

