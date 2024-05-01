Consumers Energy Foundation Awards $50,000 for Winners of the Put Your Town on the Map Competition

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation announced the winners of the Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition today, with three Michigan communities winning a total of $50,000 to help complete projects that will strengthen economic development and grow their region. The winners were Imlay City in first place with a $25,000 grant, Rogers City in second with $15,000, and St. Johns in third with $10,000 for their respective projects.

"The passion displayed by these participants underscores how meaningful funding like this can be to truly grow and strengthen our small communities," said Angela Thompkins, chief diversity officer and vice president of community affairs for Consumers Energy, who served as emcee for this year's competition. "We look forward to seeing how the projects will benefit their region and enhance placemaking within their communities."

The winning projects are:

1. First Place — Imlay City (Lapeer County) for a public interactive art and audio display, $25,000

2. Second Place — Rogers City (Presque Isle County) for a public art sculpture, $15,000

3. Third Place — St. Johns (Clinton County) for community artistic benches

"Imlay City is thrilled to be recognized as an innovative leader in putting our city on the map from Consumers Energy," said Christine Malzahn, Imlay City Executive DDA Director. "As the first-place winner, receiving the $25,000 award for our placemaking community storytelling project, we are excited to bring together our community collaborators to showcase our historical figures, current contributors, and future leaders. Our storytelling project gives purpose to where we've been, what we've achieved and the path forward to a thriving community. With the help from this funding, we are one step closer and more eager than ever to share it with the world."

The winners, selected by the Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM), made their pitches at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference on April 29. The competition was started by Consumers in 2019, and in 2023, grant dollars were awarded to Fennville to install bilingual community wayfinding signs, Reed City for the Crossroads Recreation Connection, and Harbor Beach to expand community gardening.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2023, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $11 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

