Consumers Energy Uses Infrared Cameras to Detect, Fix Issues on Michigan's Electric Grid

Cameras Last Year Reduced Potential Outages by Nearly 20 Million Minutes

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is putting technology to work on its electric grid, using infrared cameras that reduced power outages for its nearly 2 million by an average of 10 minutes last year.

The handheld infrared cameras detect problems inside nearly 1,100 large electric substations throughout Michigan and allow Consumers Energy to make repairs before they affect the public. The approach is another part of Consumers Energy's Reliability Roadmap – our commitment to reduce the number and length of power outages.

"Consumers Energy is working to reduce the number of power outages and make sure we always get the lights back on in 24 hours. Infrared cameras are a great example of how technology helps us every day to find and fix problems," said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric distribution engineering.

WATCH: Detective work – Finding problems before they affect customers

The use of infrared cameras helped Consumers Energy avoid 19.9 million minutes of customer outages, part of a broader effort to track and reduce the amount of time people are without power. The cameras allow Consumers Energy workers to scan substation equipment looking for hot spots that aren't visible with the naked eye. Crews then can make repairs before those issues lead to an outage.

"We're all about getting results through the infrared program so we can quickly address whatever issues there may be at the substation," said Kurtiss "Scott" Koons, a program analyst. "Taking this proactive approach to handle the little things prevents the bigger things from happening."

Other tactics in the Reliability Roadmap include increased line clearing, new technology, more durable iron poles, burying power lines and even a robotic dog.

Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/reliable.

