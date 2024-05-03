Consumers Energy, the Principal Subsidiary of CMS Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

JACKSON, Mich., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock. 

The following dividend is payable July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Consumers Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

